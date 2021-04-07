English
April 07, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reports highest daily spike with over 1.15 lakh new cases

Coronavirus News Live Updates: COVID-19 is spreading at a fast pace with an increase in the intensity of the pandemic and the next four weeks are going to be very critical, the Centre said on Tuesday as it stressed on people''s participation to control the second wave of the contagion.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 379th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India recorded 96,982 coronavirus infections in a day pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,26,86,049. The death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 new fatalities. Registering a steady increase for the 27th day in a row, the active
cases have increased to 7,88,223. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,32,279, with 50,143 discharges in the last 24 hours, the data stated. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 13.14 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 29.93 lakh have died so far.
    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Telangana clocks 1,914 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

    Telangana added 1914 fresh cases to it coronavirus tally, the highest single day spike this year, pushing the aggregate to over 3.16 lakh , while the toll rose to 1,734 with five more fatalities. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 393, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 205 and Nizamabad 179, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on April 6. 

    The total number of cases stood at3,16,649 while with 285patients being cured, the total recoveries were at3,03,298. The state has 11,617 active cases and74,274 samples were tested on Tuesday. Cumulatively, over 1.05 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 2.84 lakh, the bulletin said. 

    The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 95.78 per cent, while it was 92.1 per cent in the country. According to a separate release, over 13.37 lakh people in the statehave received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 2.70 lakh got their second shot also as of April 6.

  • April 07, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Single-day cases breach one-lakh mark for second time in three days

    The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.15 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,28,01,785, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The single-day rise in coronavirus cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the second time in three days. A total of 1,15,736 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,66,177 with 630 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    Registering a steady increase for the 28th day in row, the active cases have increased to 8,43,473 comprising 6.59 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.11 percent, the data stated. The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 percent of the total infections.

  • April 07, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi urges people to focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all precautions

    On the occasion of the World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all precautions, including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following other protocols. His appeal comes amid a spike in COVID-19 cases with over 1 lakh daily cases reported twice in the last three days.

    "#WorldHealthDay is a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to keep our planet healthy," the prime minister tweeted. It is also a day to reiterate our commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare, Modi said. "On #WorldHealthDay, let us keep the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following the other protocols," he said in a series of tweets.

  • April 07, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | North Korea tells WHO it's still virus-free

    Isolated North Korea has continued to claim a perfect record in keeping out the coronavirus in its latest report to the World Health Organization. At the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago, North Korea described its efforts to keep out the virus as a “matter of national existence.” It shut its borders, banned tourists and jetted out diplomats. It still severely limits cross-border traffic and has quarantined tens of thousands of people who have shown symptoms.

    But it still says it has found no case of COVID-19, a widely doubted claim given its poor health infrastructure and a porous border with China, its economic lifeline. In an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Edwin Salvador, WHO’s representative to North Korea, said the North has reported it tested 23,121 people for the coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic to April 1 and that all results were negative. Salvador said the North said 732 people were tested between March 26 and April 1.

    WHO officials say the North is no longer providing the U.N. agency with the number of people it quarantines with suspected symptoms. North Korea said Tuesday it would skip the Tokyo Olympics to protect athletes from the “world public health crisis caused by COVID-19.”

  • April 07, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India records over 1.15 lakh new COVID-19 cases, the highest ever

    India on Wednesday recorded 1,15,736 daily cases, taking the country's overall tally to 1,28,01,785 even as the government cautioned that the next four weeks are "very very critical" and sought people's participation to control the second wave of the pandemic. The number of cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the second time this year. India on Sunday registered an all-time high of 1,03,558 cases in a span of 24 hours.

    The country's death toll went up to 1,66,177 after 630 new fatalities were registered in a span of 24 hours. The active cases rose for the 28th straight day to 8,43,473, breaching the eight-lakh mark. As many as 1,17,92,135 people have recovered from the infection in the country with 59,856 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered crossed 8,70,77,474, the health ministry data showed today.

  • April 07, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | More vaccination centres to be set up in Latur soon   Six more vaccination centres will be started in Maharashtra''s Latur city in the next few days to speed up the immunisation drive against COVID-19, a senior civic official has said. Currently, there are five vaccination centres here and the Latur Municipal Corporation wants to set up one such facility in each of the 18 wards of the city, Mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde told reporters on Tuesday.   The health department is preparing a plan to increase the number of inoculation centres in Latur to 18, he said. The mayor has also directed officials to ensure the RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests in private labs are conducted only at government-approved rates. The official said he has also instructed authorities to ensure no hospitals keep more than the required stock of Remdesivir injections, and to conduct a daily audit of the medicine being used by the medical facilities here. Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19, especially in adult patients with severe complications.

  • April 07, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | In Punjab, 80% of cases are due to the UK variant of Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan

    In Punjab, 80% of cases are due to the UK variant of Covid-19. This has been confirmed by genome sequencing, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, news agency ANI reported. He attributed the spike in cases to large weddings, local body elections, farmer protest, etc. "In Punjab, 80% of cases are due to the UK variant of COVID19. This has been confirmed by genome sequencing. The increase in cases is event-driven like large weddings, local body elections, farmer protest, etc could have a role in it," said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

    The Centre said on Tuesday that Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh are still the cause of maximum concern because of the high number of COVID-19 cases being reported there daily. At a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the situation in Punjab is worrying because of its share in the number of deaths. "If we look at Punjab, three per cent of the total cases are being reported from Punjab now and it accounts for 4.5 per cent of the total fatalities in the country," he said.

  • April 07, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Odisha requests Centre for 'immediate' supply of 15 to 20 lakh Covid vaccine doses

    The Government of Odisha has urged for 15 to 20 lakh advance doses of coronavirus vaccine - Covishield - from the Centre. Additional chief secretary (Health and Family Welfare) of the state Odisha, PK Mohapatra wrote a letter to the Secretary of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare urging for additional doses of the vaccine to ensure that the planned vaccination sessions are conducted smoothly in the coming days. In the letter, Mohapatra said, "Odisha has already administered more than 35.67 lakh doses of vaccine to Health Care Workers, Front line Workers and Citizens 45 years & above, Since 1 st April 2021, the average vaccination coverage of the State is more than 2.31 lakh per day."

    "As on April 6th, we have stock of 3, 47,180 doses of Covishield and 1,36,820 doses of Covaxin vaccine with peripheral Cold Chain Points. Presently, there is NIL stock of Covishield vaccine in all Regional & District vaccine stores in the State," the letter read. "In addition to this, State has received 3, 49,130 doses of Covishield on Tuesday which will be distributed soon. With the available stock in the State and the current trend of vaccination coverage by the districts, we can conduct vaccination sessions in the State for another three days only. After that, there will be stock out of Covishield vaccine in the entire State," it added.

    "As this will adversely impact timely administration of the second dose of vaccine as well as delay vaccination of more vulnerable persons, especially in view of the rising Covid cases the State, I would like to reiterate that at least 15 to 20 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine may kindly be allocated to Odisha immediately for conducting planned session smoothly in coming days," said Mohapatra in the letter.

  • April 07, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID-19

    Actor Katrina Kaif on Tuesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. Kaif, 37, took to her Instagram Story and requested those who came in contact with her to also get themselves tested. The "Bharat" star said she is currently following protocols listed by her doctors and thanked fans for their continued support. "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I''m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.

  • April 07, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Jharkhand tightens COVID-19 restrictions, schools shut

    In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Jharkhand government has tightened its Covid-19 restrictions. In an official order by the state government said all shops, restaurants, clubs shall not remain open after 8 pm. However, take-home/ home delivery shall be permitted. Not more than 5 persons shall congregate at public places, it said.

    All schools shall be closed and education shall be provided online or by digital content. However, offline classes for class 10 and class 12 who shall be taking the board exam in the year 2021 are permitted. These offline classes shall not be mandatory and students shall attend only with a prior consent of their parents. All gymnasium/swimming pools shall be closed. Similarly, all parks shall be closed. All sports events shall be prohibited. However, sportspersons are permitted to train in the stadium. All fairs and exhibitions are prohibited.

  • April 07, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mexico authorizes emergency use of Indian COVID-19 vaccine

    Mexico's health regulator Cofepris has authorized the emergency use of India's COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday. "Very timely decision by COFEPRIS to authorize the emergency use of the COVAXIN vaccine manufactured in India. The options for vaccination against COVID-19 in Mexico are expanding!!!," Ebrard said on Twitter.

  • April 07, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Joe Biden makes all adults eligible for vaccine on April 19

    US President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he's bumping up his deadline by two weeks for states to make all adults in the US eligible for coronavirus vaccines. But even as he expressed optimism about the pace of vaccinations, he warned Americans that the nation is not yet out of the woods when it comes to the pandemic.

    “Let me be deadly earnest with you: We aren’t at the finish line. We still have a lot of work to do. We’re still in a life and death race against this virus," Biden said in remarks at the White House. The president warned that “ new variants of the virus are spreading and they’re moving quickly. Cases are going back up, hospitalizations are no longer declining.” He added that ”the pandemic remains dangerous," and encouraged Americans to continue to wash their hands, socially distance and wear masks.

    Biden added that while his administration is on schedule to meet his new goal of distributing 200 million doses of the vaccine during his first 100 days, it will still take time for enough Americans to get vaccinated to slow the spread of the virus.

