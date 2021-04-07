Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reports highest daily spike with over 1.15 lakh new cases

April 07, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Odisha requests Centre for 'immediate' supply of 15 to 20 lakh Covid vaccine doses

The Government of Odisha has urged for 15 to 20 lakh advance doses of coronavirus vaccine - Covishield - from the Centre. Additional chief secretary (Health and Family Welfare) of the state Odisha, PK Mohapatra wrote a letter to the Secretary of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare urging for additional doses of the vaccine to ensure that the planned vaccination sessions are conducted smoothly in the coming days. In the letter, Mohapatra said, "Odisha has already administered more than 35.67 lakh doses of vaccine to Health Care Workers, Front line Workers and Citizens 45 years & above, Since 1 st April 2021, the average vaccination coverage of the State is more than 2.31 lakh per day."

"As on April 6th, we have stock of 3, 47,180 doses of Covishield and 1,36,820 doses of Covaxin vaccine with peripheral Cold Chain Points. Presently, there is NIL stock of Covishield vaccine in all Regional & District vaccine stores in the State," the letter read. "In addition to this, State has received 3, 49,130 doses of Covishield on Tuesday which will be distributed soon. With the available stock in the State and the current trend of vaccination coverage by the districts, we can conduct vaccination sessions in the State for another three days only. After that, there will be stock out of Covishield vaccine in the entire State," it added.

"As this will adversely impact timely administration of the second dose of vaccine as well as delay vaccination of more vulnerable persons, especially in view of the rising Covid cases the State, I would like to reiterate that at least 15 to 20 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine may kindly be allocated to Odisha immediately for conducting planned session smoothly in coming days," said Mohapatra in the letter.