Maharashtra’s new ‘Break The Chain’ COVID-19 action plan; take a look at the new guidelines

Essential services exempted from these restrictions, include hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, groceries, transport of good and more.

All beaches, gardens, public grounds to remain closed from 8 pm to 7 am on weekdays and from 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday.

All shops, markets and malls to remain closed throughout the day except for essential services.

Public transport will be fully operational with some restrictions. In a four-wheeler taxi, if a person is not wearing mask, the offender and the driver of the taxi will be fined an amount of Rs 500 each. Fine of Rs 500 to be levied in all trains for non-use of masks.

All restaurants and bars to remain closed except for those inside the campus and integral parts of hotels.

Religious places of worship, barber shops, spas, and salons, to remain closed.

All private offices to remain closed except BSE, NSE, cooperative, electric supply-related companies and a few more.

Private transport, including private buses can ply from 7 am to 8 pm on Monday to Friday and for the purposes of emergency or essential services for rest of the period (8 pm to 7 am on weekdays and 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday).

Cinema, malls to remain closed.

Schools and colleges to remain closed. However, rules are relaxed for students for class 10th and 12th who have their board exams. Private coaching classes of any kind to remain closed.

No religious, social, cultural or political functions of any kind to be allowed.

Marriages will be allowed with maximum of 50 people present.

There will be no serving of food or eating at the location; parcels or home deliveries are allowed from 7 am to 8 pm every day.

Construction activity will be allowed only for sites where labourers are living on site. Movement to and fro outside must be avoided, except for the purpose of material movements.

Any cooperative housing society having more than 5 active corona positive cases will be treated as a micro containment zone.

Manufacturing sector to be operational with some conditions. Take a look.. (Image: Twitter @CMOMaharashtra)