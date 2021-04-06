COVID-19: Maharashtra records 55,469 coronavirus cases in 24 hours; second-highest spike

Maharashtra has crossed the 50K mark, to report 55,469 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the state health department reported.

Maharashtra on April 6 crossed the 50K mark, reporting 55,469 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the state health department stated. This is the second-highest spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 31, 13,354. Additionally, the state has reported 34,256 recoveries, and 297 deaths in the last 24 hours. As of April 6, there are 4,72,283 active cases in the state, and the death toll stands at 56,330.

While the case fatality rate stands at 1.81 percent, the recovery rate is 82.98 percent. With 2,01,693 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2,09,17,486.

Out of the 55,469 cases in the state, Mumbai itself recorded 10,030 new COVID-19 cases on April 6, the second-highest daily count so far.

Follow our live blog for all the latest updates on coronavirus

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Maharashtra's surging cases is of grave concern, reiterated Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a press briefing on April 6. The health secretary said that Maharashtra accounts for 58 percent of all active cases and 34 percent of all COVID-19- related deaths in the country. Seven out of the top 10 districts with active COVID-19 cases are from Maharashtra - Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Ahmednagar.

The Centre has constituted 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams and deployed them to districts reporting a surge in cases and mortality in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab, Bhushan said. These teams were being deployed in 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 of Chhattisgarh and nine of Punjab.

They will assist the state health department and local authorities in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures.