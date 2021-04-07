Gujarat: Night curfew imposed in 20 cities amid COVID-19 surge; here's all you need to know

Representative image

To contain the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, the state government on April 6 announced a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in 20 cities. The night curfew will remain in place till April 30.

The announcement came hours after the Gujarat High Court rebuked the state over a spike in novel coronavirus infections. The High Court had observed that the COVID-19 situation in the state was getting "out of control" and suggested a curfew or lockdown be imposed for three to four days to break the infection chain.

The night curfew was earlier imposed in four major cities -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot -- in Gujarat.

The decision to impose the night curfew was taken in a meeting of a core group for coronavirus headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Here's everything to need to know about the revised guidelines:

> The night curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamangar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehasana, Morbi, Dahod, Patan, Godhra, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar and Amreli.

> The curfew will remain in place from 8 pm to 6 am.

> The government has also banned political and social gatherings till April 30.

> The number of guests who can attend a marriage ceremony will be capped at 100 down from what was 200 earlier. Besides marriage, only 50 persons will be allowed in other types of gatherings, the state government said.

> Areas under poll-bound Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and Morva Hadaf assembly constituency will be exempted from the curbs.

> The government offices in the state will remain shut every Saturday and Sunday in April.

> Now, 70 percent of oxygen produced by manufacturers will be kept reserved for medical use instead of the previous ceiling of 60 percent.

Gujarat reported 3,280 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a daily highest rise, taking the tally of infections to 3.24 lakh, while 17 deaths pushed the fatalities to 4,598, according to the state health department.