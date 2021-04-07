COVID-19 | Raipur under 10-day lockdown from April 9; Chandigarh bans non-essential movement in night curfew hours

File image of Indian police official acting against a person violating the lockdown orders (Reuters)

A 10-day complete lockdown will be imposed in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, from April 9, as per an official order issued on April 7. In the union territory of Chandigarh, the administration announced a complete ban on non-essential movement during the night curfew hours.

The total lockdown in Raipur will come into effect from 6 pm on April 9 and will continue to remain till April 19. Only essential shops and service providers would be exempted, as per the state government's order.

The lockdown order comes a day after Raipur reported 7,302 new infections - the highest since the onset of the pandemic in March last year. A total of 44 deaths were also reported in the preceding 24 hours.

In Chandigarh, where a night curfew was announced on April 6, the administration issued a clarification, stating that all forms of public movement for non-essential purposes would remain prohibited from 10:30 pm to 5 am.

"Prohibition on movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 10:30 pm and 5 am in Chandigarh. Order to come into effect from tonight till further orders," the order issued by the District Magistrate stated.

Hospitals, chemist shops and ATMs would remain open 24/7, it said, further adding that no curbs would be imposed on inter-state and intra-state movement of goods.

An array of Indian states have imposed fresh restrictions, including area-specific lockdowns and night curfews, in the wake of the spiralling coronavirus cases. The Union Health Ministry, in its last update issued on April 7, recorded over 1.15 lakh new cases in a day - the highest ever.