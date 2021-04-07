Delhi Night Curfew: Who can get an e-pass and how to get it?

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on April 2, said that Delhi was undergoing the fourth wave of COVID-19, but a lockdown was not being considered yet. [Image: Shutterstock]

Amid the coronavirus surge, the Delhi government imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am on April 6 and will remain in force till April 30.

On the same day, the national capital recorded 5,100 new infections, the highest single day spike, according to the state health department. It also recorded 17 fatalities taking the total death toll to 11,113.

During the curfew hours, only essential services and other specified persons are exempted.

Who can get an e-pass?

Any person who is covered under the following categories can apply for an e-pass on the Delhi government portal.

# Shops, dealing with foods, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipment

# Banks, Insurance offices and ATMs

# Print and Electronic Media

# Telecommunications, Internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services.

# Delivery of all essential goods including foods, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce

# Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage

# Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services

# Cold storage and warehousing services

# Private security services

# Manufacturing units of essential commodities

# Production units or services, which require a continuous process

Persons who are going for COVID-19 vaccination are allowed with the possession of an e-pass.

Public transport including metro, public buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis are allowed to function for the transportation of only essential services and the above-mentioned categories of people during night curfew.



Visit the Delhi government's official e-pass website https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/

Click on 'e-pass for travel during night curfew (10PM-5AM).

Fill the form with your name, contact number, address, etc.

Attach a photo id and business license or any other document required.

Choose the type of service like media, petrol pump, private security etc. from the drop down menu.

After submission of the form with all the details, you will receive a QR enabled exemption on the registered mobile number or email ID.



E-pass must be carried during travel in curfew hours to show at police checkpoint.

Any person is found violating the night curfew, the defaulting person(s) will be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws, said the Delhi government in its order.