COVID-19: Pranab Mukherjee responding to treatment, but still on ventilator support

Pranab Mukherjee has been responding to treatment, and his health is gradually improving, said the former Indian president’s son Abhijit Mukherjee on August 16.



Yesterday , I had visited my Father In Hospital . With God's grace & all your good wishes , He is much better & stable than D preceeding days! All his vital parameters are stable & he is responding to treatment ! We firmly believe that He will be back among us soon

The Congress leader said on Twitter that all of Pranab Mukherjee’s vital parameters are stable at present, and that he is hopeful that his father will recover soon.

A hospital bulletin has informed that he is still on “ventilator support” and his health condition is being closely monitored, as he has several co-morbidities owing to old age.

The former president had tested positive for coronavirus on August 10, following which he was admitted to hospital. He had to be operated on the same day to remove a clot from his brain.

The 84-year-old politician is currently recuperating at Delhi’s Army Research and Referral Hospital.

Pranab Mukherjee served as the President of India from 2012 to 2017 and was conferred the country’s highest civilian honour – the Bharat Ratna – last year.