Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:52 PM IST

COVID-19: Pranab Mukherjee responding to treatment, but still on ventilator support

All of Pranab Mukherjee’s vital parameters are stable at present, said his son Abhijit Mukherjee, adding he is hopeful that his father will recover soon

Moneycontrol News
Pranab Mukherjee served as the President of India from 2012 to 2017
Pranab Mukherjee has been responding to treatment, and his health is gradually improving, said the former Indian president’s son Abhijit Mukherjee on August 16.

The Congress leader said on Twitter that all of Pranab Mukherjee’s vital parameters are stable at present, and that he is hopeful that his father will recover soon.

A hospital bulletin has informed that he is still on “ventilator support” and his health condition is being closely monitored, as he has several co-morbidities owing to old age.

The former president had tested positive for coronavirus on August 10, following which he was admitted to hospital. He had to be operated on the same day to remove a clot from his brain.

Close

The 84-year-old politician is currently recuperating at Delhi’s Army Research and Referral Hospital.

Pranab Mukherjee served as the President of India from 2012 to 2017 and was conferred the country’s highest civilian honour – the Bharat Ratna – last year.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:52 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.