COVID-19 Maharashtra Update: Lockdown decision for some areas to be taken in 2-3 days, says CM Thackeray

The CM in earlier addresses to the public had requested them to follow all COVID guidelines. He maintained that he doesn't wish to impose any lockdown, but the situation is making him helpless.

Moneycontrol News
March 11, 2021 / 03:42 PM IST
CM Uddhav Thackeray says a decision to impose lockdown in other areas will be taken in 2-3 days.

Right after a week-long complete lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra's Nagpur, CM Uddhav Thackeray has said that decision to impose lockdown in some other areas of the state will be taken in 2-3 days, reported CNN News 18.  Thackeray added that the decision is being taken because people are not following the norms.

Through the month of February, there has been a spiraling resurgence of COVID cases in the state of Maharashtra. The CM in earlier addresses to the public had requested them to follow all COVID guidelines. He maintained that he doesn't wish to impose any lockdown, but the situation is making him helpless.

On March 10, a  sharp single-day surge of 13,659 new COVID-19 cases was reported in Maharashtra. The numbers, recorded in the period of the preceding 24 hours, were the highest in 2021 so far.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

In the corresponding period, 54 deaths were also reported and 9,913 infected patients were discharged, the state health department said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Mumbai itself recorded 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of infections since October last year, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. With this, the city's COVID-19 tally has reached 3,37,123, the official said.

Looking at these numbers, various steps have been taken by the state government in the last few weeks to curb the spread. In February, weekend lockdowns were imposed in Amravati, night curfew was extended in Pune.

In March now, Janta Curfew has been imposed in Jalgaon from March 11, a lockdown in Thane Municipal Commissioner till March 31, and a full week lockdown in Nagpur from March 15 to 21.

People have raised concerns and have been speculating if a lockdown could be imposed in Mumbai too. Earlier, Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed all officials to keep options open. "In Mumbai, [COVID-19] cases are a bit higher. The chief minister has instructed all administration officers to take a decision on whatever is necessary; be it imposing a partial lockdown, increasing testing, or go for a complete lockdown," Shaikh said.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #coronavirus cases Maharashtra #Covid-19 #COVID-19 India #lockdown #Maharashtra CM #Uddhav Thackeray
first published: Mar 11, 2021 03:42 pm

