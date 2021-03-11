COVID-19 Maharashtra Update: Lockdown decision for some areas to be taken in 2-3 days, says CM Thackeray

CM Uddhav Thackeray says a decision to impose lockdown in other areas will be taken in 2-3 days.

Right after a week-long complete lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra's Nagpur, CM Uddhav Thackeray has said that decision to impose lockdown in some other areas of the state will be taken in 2-3 days, reported CNN News 18. Thackeray added that the decision is being taken because people are not following the norms.

Through the month of February, there has been a spiraling resurgence of COVID cases in the state of Maharashtra. The CM in earlier addresses to the public had requested them to follow all COVID guidelines. He maintained that he doesn't wish to impose any lockdown, but the situation is making him helpless.

On March 10, a sharp single-day surge of 13,659 new COVID-19 cases was reported in Maharashtra. The numbers, recorded in the period of the preceding 24 hours, were the highest in 2021 so far.

In the corresponding period, 54 deaths were also reported and 9,913 infected patients were discharged, the state health department said.