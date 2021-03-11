Lockdown in Nagpur from March 15-21 amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Representative image

A week-long complete lockdown will be imposed in Nagpur, Maharashtra from March 15 to 21, the city’s Guardian Minister Nitin Raut announced on March 11. This came after weeks of resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Nagpur and rest of the state.

“Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue,” news agency ANI quoted Raut as saying.

Essential services such as milk, vegetable and medical shops will remain open. Government offices will function at 25 percent capacity, according to news reports.

Having flattened the curve of COVID-19 cases by January-February, the state has witnessed a sharp rise in infections over the last three-four weeks.

On March 10, Maharashtra reported 13,659 new COVID-19 cases from the previous 24-hour period. This number was around just 2,500 in the initial weeks of February. The total number of confirmed cases in the state stood at 22.52 lakh. With more than 52,600 deaths, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

While over 20.99 lakh patients have recovered, around 99,000 cases remain ‘active’ in the state.

Parts of the state, such as Aurangabad and Amravati district, had to implement some kind of a lockdown to curb the spread of the disease. Earlier this week, the Thane Municipal Commissioner (TMC) imposed a lockdown till March 31 across 16 hotspots areas within Thane city. Safety protocols were also tightened in other areas.

People have raised concerns and have been speculating if a lockdown could be imposed in Mumbai too. Earlier, Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed all officials to keep options open. "In Mumbai, [COVID-19] cases are a bit higher. The chief minister has instructed all administration officers to take a decision on whatever is necessary; be it imposing a partial lockdown, increasing testing, or go for a complete lockdown," Shaikh said.