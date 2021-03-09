English
COVID-19 Maharashtra Update: Janata Curfew to be imposed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon from March 11

Emergency services, MPSC and other Departments' exams shall be exempted from the Janata curfew, said Jalgaon's District Collector Abhijit Raut.

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 09:01 PM IST
After over 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the last three days, the number of daily cases fell to 8,744 in Maharashtra on March 8.

After Thane, now a Janata Curfew will be imposed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. The curfew will start on March 11 at 8 pm and end on March 15 at 8 am, reported ANI.

Earlier in the day, Thane Municipal Commissioner imposed a complete lockdown till March 31 in COVID-19 hotspot areas in Thane city. So far 16 areas were marked as a hotspot in the city.

The order, issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, said the decision was taken due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in these areas in the past few days.

After recording over 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the last three days, Maharashtra on March 8 reported a dip as 8,744 new infections came to light. The caseload in the state rose to 22,28,471, while the death toll reached 52,500 with 22 fatalities, a health department official said.

This resurgence in COVID-19 cases has made the state government all the more vigilant. Last month, the BMC tightened their COVID-19 guidelines, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as well in his address to the public has requested them to follow all the protocol religiously.

A number of districts like Amravati and Pune in the month of February imposed night curfews and week-long lockdowns, respectively.
Moneycontrol News
#coronavirus #Covid-19 pandemic #India #Janata Curfew #lockdown #Maharashtra
first published: Mar 9, 2021 08:59 pm

