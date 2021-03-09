COVID-19 Maharashtra Update: Janata Curfew to be imposed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon from March 11

After over 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the last three days, the number of daily cases fell to 8,744 in Maharashtra on March 8.

After Thane, now a Janata Curfew will be imposed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. The curfew will start on March 11 at 8 pm and end on March 15 at 8 am, reported ANI.



Enforcement of this order will be the responsibility of Municipal Corporation and Local Police. Violaters will be liable for action under Epidemic act and other relevant sections of IPC: Abhijit Raut, Jalgaon (Maharashtra) District Collector #COVID19

— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

Emergency services, MPSC and other Departments' exams shall be exempted from the curfew, said Jalgaon's District Collector Abhijit Raut.

Earlier in the day, Thane Municipal Commissioner imposed a complete lockdown till March 31 in COVID-19 hotspot areas in Thane city. So far 16 areas were marked as a hotspot in the city.

The order, issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, said the decision was taken due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in these areas in the past few days.

Track this LIVE blog for the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

After recording over 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the last three days, Maharashtra on March 8 reported a dip as 8,744 new infections came to light. The caseload in the state rose to 22,28,471, while the death toll reached 52,500 with 22 fatalities, a health department official said.

This resurgence in COVID-19 cases has made the state government all the more vigilant. Last month, the BMC tightened their COVID-19 guidelines, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as well in his address to the public has requested them to follow all the protocol religiously.