COVID-19 curfew in Goa extended till September 13

"As part of the curfew, the state government has retained the restrictions that are currently in force," a senior official said.

PTI
September 06, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST
Goa night sky


Goa government has extended the Covid-19-mandated curfew till September 13. In a notification issued, the state administration stated that the curfew will now remain in effect till 7:00 AM on September 13. The curfew was scheduled to end on September 6.

"As part of the curfew, the state government has retained the restrictions that are currently in force," a senior official said.

The Covid-19 curfew was first imposed in the coastal state on May 9, and has since been extended regularly.



Show

Goa reported 72 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, to reach 1,74,419. The death toll increased by five during the day, taking the overall fatality count to 3,208, according to a state health department official.

Number of recovered patients in the state remained higher than new infections on the day at 89 recoveries. Now the cumulative recovery count in the state stands at 1,70,311. There are 900 active cases of coronavirus in Goa at present.

“As 5,374 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours for Covid-19 detection, the overall test count of the coastal state grew to 12,36,809," he added.

PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #curfew #Current Affairs #Goa #India
first published: Sep 6, 2021 07:58 am

