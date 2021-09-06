COVID-19 curfew in Goa extended till September 13

Goa government has extended the Covid-19-mandated curfew till September 13. In a notification issued, the state administration stated that the curfew will now remain in effect till 7:00 AM on September 13. The curfew was scheduled to end on September 6.

"As part of the curfew, the state government has retained the restrictions that are currently in force," a senior official said.

The Covid-19 curfew was first imposed in the coastal state on May 9, and has since been extended regularly.