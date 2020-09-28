Coronavirus vaccine India: This ICMR portal has all latest data on COVID-19 vaccines

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on September 28 launched an online portal which will have all the relevant data on research development, clinical trials and other information regarding a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those interested in keeping track of the vaccine developments in the country can access the portal at vaccine.icmr.org.in.

"An online portal about Covid-19 vaccine has been launched. Everyone will be able to go online to that portal and look up all contemporary research-development and clinical trials related information. It will also provide information about other vaccinations provided in the country," Vardhan said, according to news agency ANI.

He also said that research to develop a vaccine is being done "expeditiously" and that a vaccine in India will most likely be available by the first quarter of 2021.

"Research to develop a vaccine is being done expeditiously. There are at least 3 viable such vaccine candidates that are in the phase of clinical trials right now in the country. We’re hopeful that within 1st quarter of 2021 it will be available," Vardhan said.

Vardhan also released a 100-year timeline history of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"Today's a historic day for ICMR. It's an honour for me to release a 100-year timeline of the history of ICMR within its premises today. The contribution of scientists associated with it is commemorated and serves as an inspiration to upcoming scientists," the health minister said.

