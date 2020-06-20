Coronavirus state-wise tally June 20: Maharashtra at top with 124,331 cases, Delhi adds record 3,000 new cases, at 53,116

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as its tally reaching 124,331; followed by Tamil Nadu (54,449), Delhi (53,116) and Gujarat (26,141)
India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 395,075, including 12,948 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 168,269 are active cases while 213,830 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on June 20 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) website.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as its tally reaching 124,331; followed by Tamil Nadu (54,449), Delhi (53,116) and Gujarat (26,141).
Notably, the national capital has for the first time, recorded over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases in a single day; and India's total on June 19 registered a record daily jump of nearly 14,000 COVID-19 cases.
The Centre has meanwhile asked states to ensure implementation of its guidelines on home isolation at the field level "in letter and spirit" to effectively contain the spread of the coronavirus, after taking note of instances of laxity. MoH&FW has issued revised guidelines for home isolation on May 10 which continue to be effective as on date, an official statement said.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|35
|0
|45
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3948
|3917
|96
|7961
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|92
|11
|0
|103
|4
|Assam
|1856
|3039
|9
|4904
|5
|Bihar
|2033
|5098
|50
|7181
|6
|Chandigarh
|60
|315
|6
|381
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|687
|1331
|10
|2028
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|48
|14
|0
|62
|9
|Delhi
|27512
|23569
|2035
|53116
|10
|Goa
|607
|118
|0
|725
|11
|Gujarat
|6364
|18159
|1618
|26141
|12
|Haryana
|4710
|4889
|144
|9743
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|223
|388
|8
|619
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2411
|3194
|75
|5680
|15
|Jharkhand
|622
|1332
|11
|1965
|16
|Karnataka
|2947
|5210
|124
|8281
|17
|Kerala
|1380
|1511
|21
|2912
|18
|Ladakh
|648
|95
|1
|744
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2339
|8748
|495
|11582
|20
|Maharashtra
|55665
|62773
|5893
|124331
|21
|Manipur
|463
|218
|0
|681
|22
|Meghalaya
|10
|33
|1
|44
|23
|Mizoram
|129
|1
|0
|130
|24
|Nagaland
|73
|125
|0
|198
|25
|Odisha
|1369
|3297
|11
|4677
|26
|Puducherry
|161
|118
|7
|286
|27
|Punjab
|1104
|2636
|92
|3832
|28
|Rajasthan
|2826
|10997
|333
|14156
|29
|Sikkim
|65
|5
|0
|70
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|23512
|30271
|666
|54449
|31
|Telangana
|2975
|3353
|198
|6526
|32
|Tripura
|520
|657
|1
|1178
|33
|Uttarakhand
|718
|1433
|26
|2177
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|5659
|9638
|488
|15785
|35
|West Bengal
|5258
|7303
|529
|13090
|Cases being reassigned to states
|9265
|9265
|Total#
|168269
|213831
|12948
|395048
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
There have been over 86.63 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 4.60 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the top five most-affected countries.Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
