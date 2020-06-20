App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 11:40 AM IST
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 20: Maharashtra at top with 124,331 cases, Delhi adds record 3,000 new cases, at 53,116

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as its tally reaching 124,331; followed by Tamil Nadu (54,449), Delhi (53,116) and Gujarat (26,141)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 395,075, including 12,948 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 168,269 are active cases while 213,830 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on June 20 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) website.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as its tally reaching 124,331; followed by Tamil Nadu (54,449), Delhi (53,116) and Gujarat (26,141).

Notably, the national capital has for the first time, recorded over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases in a single day; and India's total on June 19 registered a record daily jump of nearly 14,000 COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus data - June 20 (Source: MoH&FW) Coronavirus data - June 20 (Source: MoH&FW)

The Centre has meanwhile asked states to ensure implementation of its guidelines on home isolation at the field level "in letter and spirit" to effectively contain the spread of the coronavirus, after taking note of instances of laxity. MoH&FW has issued revised guidelines for home isolation on May 10 which continue to be effective as on date, an official statement said.
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands1035045
2Andhra Pradesh39483917967961
3Arunachal Pradesh92110103
4Assam1856303994904
5Bihar20335098507181
6Chandigarh603156381
7Chhattisgarh6871331102028
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu4814062
9Delhi2751223569203553116
10Goa6071180725
11Gujarat636418159161826141
12Haryana471048891449743
13Himachal Pradesh2233888619
14Jammu and Kashmir24113194755680
15Jharkhand6221332111965
16Karnataka294752101248281
17Kerala13801511212912
18Ladakh648951744
19Madhya Pradesh2339874849511582
20Maharashtra55665627735893124331
21Manipur4632180681
22Meghalaya1033144
23Mizoram12910130
24Nagaland731250198
25Odisha13693297114677
26Puducherry1611187286
27Punjab11042636923832
28Rajasthan28261099733314156
29Sikkim655070
30Tamil Nadu235123027166654449
31Telangana297533531986526
32Tripura52065711178
33Uttarakhand7181433262177
34Uttar Pradesh5659963848815785
35West Bengal5258730352913090
Cases being reassigned to states92659265
Total#16826921383112948395048
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

There have been over 86.63 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 4.60 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the top five most-affected countries.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

First Published on Jun 20, 2020 11:40 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

