Coronavirus state-wise tally June 20: Maharashtra at top with 124,331 cases, Delhi adds record 3,000 new cases, at 53,116

India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 395,075, including 12,948 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 168,269 are active cases while 213,830 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on June 20 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) website.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as its tally reaching 124,331; followed by Tamil Nadu (54,449), Delhi (53,116) and Gujarat (26,141).

Notably, the national capital has for the first time, recorded over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases in a single day; and India's total on June 19 registered a record daily jump of nearly 14,000 COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus data - June 20 (Source: MoH&FW)

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 35 0 45 2 Andhra Pradesh 3948 3917 96 7961 3 Arunachal Pradesh 92 11 0 103 4 Assam 1856 3039 9 4904 5 Bihar 2033 5098 50 7181 6 Chandigarh 60 315 6 381 7 Chhattisgarh 687 1331 10 2028 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 48 14 0 62 9 Delhi 27512 23569 2035 53116 10 Goa 607 118 0 725 11 Gujarat 6364 18159 1618 26141 12 Haryana 4710 4889 144 9743 13 Himachal Pradesh 223 388 8 619 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2411 3194 75 5680 15 Jharkhand 622 1332 11 1965 16 Karnataka 2947 5210 124 8281 17 Kerala 1380 1511 21 2912 18 Ladakh 648 95 1 744 19 Madhya Pradesh 2339 8748 495 11582 20 Maharashtra 55665 62773 5893 124331 21 Manipur 463 218 0 681 22 Meghalaya 10 33 1 44 23 Mizoram 129 1 0 130 24 Nagaland 73 125 0 198 25 Odisha 1369 3297 11 4677 26 Puducherry 161 118 7 286 27 Punjab 1104 2636 92 3832 28 Rajasthan 2826 10997 333 14156 29 Sikkim 65 5 0 70 30 Tamil Nadu 23512 30271 666 54449 31 Telangana 2975 3353 198 6526 32 Tripura 520 657 1 1178 33 Uttarakhand 718 1433 26 2177 34 Uttar Pradesh 5659 9638 488 15785 35 West Bengal 5258 7303 529 13090 Cases being reassigned to states 9265 9265 Total# 168269 213831 12948 395048 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

The Centre has meanwhile asked states to ensure implementation of its guidelines on home isolation at the field level "in letter and spirit" to effectively contain the spread of the coronavirus, after taking note of instances of laxity. MoH&FW has issued revised guidelines for home isolation on May 10 which continue to be effective as on date, an official statement said.

There have been over 86.63 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 4.60 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the top five most-affected countries.