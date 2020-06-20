App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 08:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Record 3,137 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 53K; death toll mounts to 2,035

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi had stood at 1,969 on Thursday.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

For the first time, over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in a single day in the national capital on Friday, taking the tally here beyond the 53,000-mark while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,035, authorities said. Delhi recorded 3,137 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday in its highest single-day spike so far.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi had stood at 1,969 on Thursday.

Sixty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said.

The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 2,877-- was recorded on June 18.

The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 2,035 and the total number of cases mounted to 53,116.

First Published on Jun 20, 2020 07:53 am

tags #coronavirus #India

