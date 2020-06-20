Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Delhi record 3,137 fresh COVID cases, total crosses 53,000
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 88th day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India is now among the five countries most affected by the outbreak, with a total of 380,532 infections and 12,573 deaths. The Supreme Court on June 19 took note of the differences in COVID-19 testing charges in various states and asked the Centre to decide on the issue, and said all states should set up a panel of experts to inspect hospitals to ensure proper care the patients. The top court bench observed during the hearing that there should be uniformity in COVID-19 testing charge in all states.
Globally, there have been over 86.39 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.59 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.
Coronavirus India LIVE | COVID-19 cases in Assam cross 5,000-mark; 102 new patients found
Assam breached the 5,000-mark in the number of COVID-19 cases with 102 more people testing positive on Friday, the state's Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. With these, the total number of cases in Assam reached 5,006 from 4,904 on Thursday. The state has 1,928 active cases, Sarma said in a tweet.
Record 3,137 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 53K; death toll mounts to 2,035
The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi had stood at 1,969 on Thursday.
Coronavirus Global Updates | Brazil's government confirmed on Friday that the country has risen above 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases, second only to the United States. The country's health ministry said that the total now stood at 1,032,913, up more than 50,000 from Thursday. The ministry said the sharp increase was due to corrections of previous days' underreported numbers. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro still downplays the risks of the virus after nearly 50,000 deaths from COVID-19 in three months, saying the impact of social isolation measures on the economy could be worse than the disease itself.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for the lastest news and developments from India and around the world.