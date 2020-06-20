Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Delhi record 3,137 fresh COVID cases, total crosses 53,000

Today is the 88th day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India is now among the five countries most affected by the outbreak, with a total of 380,532 infections and 12,573 deaths. The Supreme Court on June 19 took note of the differences in COVID-19 testing charges in various states and asked the Centre to decide on the issue, and said all states should set up a panel of experts to inspect hospitals to ensure proper care the patients. The top court bench observed during the hearing that there should be uniformity in COVID-19 testing charge in all states.Globally, there have been over 86.39 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.59 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.