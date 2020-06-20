App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi LG rolls back order mandating 5-day institutional quarantine for all COVID-19 patients

LG Anil Baijal had on June 19 said that COVID-19 patients in the national capital will have to undergo a mandatory five-day institutional quarantine.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal rolled back June 19 order mandating 5-day institutional quarantine for all COVID-19 patients in Delhi.

"Regarding institutional isolation, only those COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment & do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation," he tweeted.

The latest development comes after a second meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) earlier this afternoon, which was also attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, among others.

Close

Recommendations of the high-level expert committee related to fixing subsidised rates for treatment of COVID-19 at private hospitals in the city, were also approved by the DDMA. The committee, set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, recommended capping the cost of  COVID-19 isolation beds in private hospitals in Delhi in the range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, and an ICU bed with a ventilator at Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day.

related news

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

LG Anil Baijal had on June 19 said that COVID-19 patients in the national capital will have to undergo a mandatory five-day institutional quarantine. The LG's order also mandated physical verification of each case under home isolation.
The Delhi government strongly opposed the centre's decision to make 5-day institutional quarantine, for asymptomatic as well as patients with mild symptoms, mandatory. Pointing out the shortage of healthcare staff, the AAP government said the decision would discourage people from getting tested, which would further lead to the spread of COVID-19.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 20, 2020 06:19 pm

tags #Anil Baijal #coronavirus #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

AP SSC exams 2020 | Andhra Pradesh Class 10 exams cancelled, says Education Minister A Suresh

AP SSC exams 2020 | Andhra Pradesh Class 10 exams cancelled, says Education Minister A Suresh

'Housing sales down 75% due to COVID-19 pandemic'

'Housing sales down 75% due to COVID-19 pandemic'

BMC head says Mumbai will breathe easy after July 15 as COVID-19 cases will reduce to 200 per day: Report

BMC head says Mumbai will breathe easy after July 15 as COVID-19 cases will reduce to 200 per day: Report

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.