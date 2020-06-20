Delhi LG rolls back order mandating 5-day institutional quarantine for all COVID-19 patients

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal rolled back June 19 order mandating 5-day institutional quarantine for all COVID-19 patients in Delhi.



Regarding institutional isolation, only those COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment & do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation.

— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) June 20, 2020

"Regarding institutional isolation, only those COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment & do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation," he tweeted.

The latest development comes after a second meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) earlier this afternoon, which was also attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, among others.

Recommendations of the high-level expert committee related to fixing subsidised rates for treatment of COVID-19 at private hospitals in the city, were also approved by the DDMA. The committee, set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, recommended capping the cost of COVID-19 isolation beds in private hospitals in Delhi in the range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, and an ICU bed with a ventilator at Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The Delhi government strongly opposed the centre's decision to make 5-day institutional quarantine, for asymptomatic as well as patients with mild symptoms, mandatory. Pointing out the shortage of healthcare staff, the AAP government said the decision would discourage people from getting tested, which would further lead to the spread of COVID-19.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy