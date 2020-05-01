App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Sharp drop in digital payments as lockdown holds up economy

IMPS sees a 43% decline, UPI 17% and FAS Tag collections are down 90%, NPCI data shows.

Pratik Bhakta

Digital payments have seen a big drop with the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus bringing the economy to a standstill and putting non-essential businesses on hold across the country.

For the first time in many months, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has declined more than 17 percent to less than a billion transactions in April compared to more than 1.2 billion in March. The all-India lockdown started on March 25 and ends May 3.

Even Immediate Payment System (IMPS), a bank account-based fund transfer mechanism, slipped to 122 million transactions against more than 216 million in March, a drop of 43.5 percent.

The transaction data was released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on May 1 through its social media channels. NPCI manages the railroads of these mechanisms.

The National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) that uses FAS Tag, which allows automated toll payments on national highways and some state highways, saw a massive fall of almost 90% to 10 million compared to more than 84 million in March.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Around 110 million transactions were carried out in February.

Industry insiders say overall digital payments have fallen by more than 40 percent across categories, as discretionary spending is almost down to zero.

Even ecommerce, which accounts for a bulk of such transactions, has not been allowed to sell “non-essential items” during the lockdown.

Payment startup Razorpay said on its gateway UPI payments had dropped more than 37 percent and overall digital transactions were down 30 percent.

Among sectors that saw a rise in transactions are bill payments and recharges, a significant chunk of which moved online, and online entertainment channels.

Sectors like real estate and food and beverages have suffered the most.

First Published on May 1, 2020 05:23 pm

