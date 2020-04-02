App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla tells states to strictly enforce lockdown measures

Under the DM Act, anyone obstructing a government authorised person from discharging their duties or refuses to comply with government orders could be imprisoned for upto a year or a fine or both

Kamalika Ghosh @GhoshKamalika

In the wake of attacks on healthcare workers, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written a letter to the Chief Secretaries of states to book people under relevant provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violating lockdown measures.

"It is requested that for the attention of public authorities and citizens, the penal provisions under the DM (Disaster Management) Act and IPC should be widely circulated and for violations of lockdown measures, action under relevant provisions of DM Act and IPC shall be taken by the law enforcement authorities," the letter said.

Under the DM Act, anyone obstructing a government authorised person from discharging their duties or refuses to comply with government orders could be imprisoned for up to a year or a fine or both.

The various other categories under which offenders can be booked are for false claims, for misappropriation of money and material,and  for false warning.

Under the DM Act, no court can take cognisance of an offence under this act except on a complaint made by government authorities.

Authorities can also book offenders under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, under which it is not necessary that the offender should intend to produce harm. It is sufficient that he knows that an order has been issued and still disobeys, which can result in harm. An offender is liable for imprisonment up to six months or a fine or both.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreakhttps://www.moneycontrol.com/news/india/coronavirus-news-india-live-updates-covid-19-pandemic-maharashtra-kerala-new-positive-cases-statewise-tally-lockdown-news-5098001.html

The letter comes after reports of violence against healthcare workers across the country. On April 1, health workers who visited a locality in Indore for Covid-19 screening were attacked by locals. Locals were reported to have  pelted stones at health workers who were in the locality to screen people and chased them away.

On April 1 there were reports on how some of the 160-odd Tablighi Jamaat attendees, quarantined at a railway facility in southeast Delhi, "misbehaved" with and "even spit" at doctors and healthcare personnel attending to them.

Follow our full coverage here

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 05:42 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #lockdown #pandemic

