Apr 02, 2020 08:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: US sets new one-day record with 884 COVID-19 deaths
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 1,834
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 180 countries. Today is the ninth day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,834. The Union Health Ministry has said that 41 people have died due to the virus.Globally, there have been over 9.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 46,800 people have died so far. The United States, Italy, France and Spain have registered more deaths than China, where the outbreak started. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market. Catch the latest updates here:
Countries with the highest confirmed cases: Latest numbers
US sets new one-day record with 884 COVID-19 deaths
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
LIVE Updates: Novel coronavirus pandemic (April 2, 2020)
Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be discussing the current situation with chief ministers through a video conference today. Today is the ninth day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.
Coronavirus in Singapore LIVE Updates | Singapore reports fourth death due to COVID-19
Singapore has reported its fourth death due to the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry has said, a day after 74 new COVID-19 infections, including seven Indians, were confirmed in the country.
The ministry said that a 68-year-old male Indonesian national, who was a Singapore Work Pass holder, passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Kerala LIVE Updates | Kerala’s Health Minister KK Shailaja has said in a tweet that Kasargod will get an advanced COVID-19 medical centre. The centre will have “facilities worth 7 crore in the first phase with more than 200 isolation beds and 20 ICUs (sic)”.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Countries with the highest confirmed cases
> United States: 2,13,372 cases (includes recoveries and deaths)
> Italy: 1,10,574 cases
> Spain: 1,14,118 cases
> China: 82,361 cases
> Germany: 77,872 cases
> France: 57,749 cases
> Iran: 47,593 cases
> United Kingdom: 29,865 cases
> Switzerland: 17,768 cases
> Turkey: 15,679 cases
(Source: Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 7.40 am IST on April 2)
Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | The US has set a new one-day record with 884 COVID-19 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
Coronavirus in UK LIVE Updates | British Airways could suspend 36,000 employees
IAG-owned British Airways is expected to announce a suspension of about 36,000 of its employees, BBC News reported yesterday.
The airline has reached a broad deal with Unite union that will include suspension of jobs of 80 percent of BA's cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and those working at head office, the BBC news report suggested, adding that no staff were expected to be made redundant. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in Telangana LIVE Updates | 3 COVID-19 deaths, 30 new cases in Telangana; all attended Nizamuddin meet
Three persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, died due to novel coronavirus in Telangana, taking the death toll in the state to nine yesterday.
Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, a press release from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's office has said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have jumped to over 9.32 lakh globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. While more than 1.93 lakh of them have recovered, over 42,800 people have died so far.
The United States, Italy, Spain and France have now reported more deaths than China, where the outbreak started in late 2019. Cases in Germany are also on a rise.
Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases in India have reached 1,834, according to the Union Health Ministry’s update last night. The ministry has said that there are currently 1,649 active cases of COVID—19 in the country.
While 144 patients have recovered so far, 41 have died due to the novel coronavirus in India so far. Maharashtra and Kerala have the highest number of reported cases.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact. The COVID-19 outbreak has spread to around 180 countries and territories. Several countries have imposed strict lockdowns to curb the spread of infections. Today is the ninth day of India’s 21-day nationwide lockdown.
Globally, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 have jumped to 9.32 lakh. The global death toll from the deadly disease has reached 46,800.