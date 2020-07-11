App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Here’s a list of all the states in India where lockdown has been extended

The Nagaland government decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state, which was supposed to end on July 16, till July 31

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representative Image
Representative Image

In view of the alarming COVID-19 situation, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a seven-day lockdown in Bengaluru. The lockdown will be effective from 8 pm on July 14 till 5 am on July 23. During the one-week lockdown period, all essential services will be allowed to function in Bengaluru. Notably, the decision comes days after a 33-hour strict lockdown “with no exceptions” was imposed on Bengaluru.

Here is a list of the other states who have extended lockdowns:

Nagaland

The Nagaland government decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till July 31. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced that the decision was taken in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Meghalaya

The Meghalaya government decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state for two working days with effect from July 13. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma via Twitter on July 11. The tweet read: “The government has decided to observe the next two working days i.e on the 13 & 14th of July, 2020 as Total #Lockdown in the Shillong City agglomeration. During this time, Shillong city and surrounding areas shall be under curfew till 6 AM of the 15th of July, 2020.”

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government extended the coronavirus lockdown till July 31 without introducing any relaxations to the existing norms. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state and accounts for nearly half of India’s total coronavirus deaths. Inter-district movement and long-distance travel for any purposes other than an emergency remain prohibited in the state.

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu too, the government extended the lockdown till July 31, hoping to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Tamil Nadu is among the worst-affected states in India and has reported more than one lakh COVID-19 cases already.

Mizoram

A state-wide partial lockdown was imposed in Mizoram from July 1 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The night curfew will remain as is, but several other relaxations have been introduced by the government. Mizoram’s COVID-19 tally is only 226, of which 143 people have recovered already. The lockdown was extended only as a precautionary measure.

Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government has extended the lockdown till July 31. All religious places, schools, hotels, and salons will remain closed until further orders. Jharkhand has 2,224 active COVID-19 cases and 23 people have died in the state so far.

West Bengal

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also extended the coronavirus lockdown till July 31, but introduced several relaxations. The state tourism department has reportedly reopened 10 of its facilities, even as the number of containment zones in the state is increasing rapidly. Bengal has reported more than 27,000 coronavirus cases and 880 deaths so far.

Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath government on July 9 imposed a lockdown in the state, which came into force from the night of July 10. Police have put up barricades and are out on night patrol to ensure people are abiding by rules.

Odisha

Starting July 8, the Ganjam district administration in Odisha also went under a complete five-day lockdown to conduct health screening. The complete shutdown will be effective in Berhampur Municipal Corporation, Hinjili Municipality, and 16 NAC (notified area council) areas.

Assam

In Assam’s Kamrup (Metropolitan), the lockdown has been extended till 7 pm of July 19, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna announced that the coronavirus lockdown will also be extended in Guwahati by another week till 7 pm on July 19.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 10:16 pm

