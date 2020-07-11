Live now
Jul 11, 2020
Coronavirus India News Live Updates | COVID-19 tally in Mumbai crosses 90,000
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 7.93 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 62.4 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 109th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 7,93,802 cases, which includes 21,604 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 62.4 percent.Globally, there have been over 1.2 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.5 lakh people have died so far. Catch the highlights here:
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates | Police personnel checking identity cards of people as they move about for their daily chores in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh government has imposed lockdown in the state from 10 pm on July 10 to 5 am on July 13. All offices, markets and commercial establishments to remain closed, essential services allowed.
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE Updates | Jharkhand has reported 156 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the state's tally to 3,518, a government bulletin said. The state now has 1,271 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,224 people have recovered from the disease, it said. According to the bulletin, the state's recovery rate stands at 63.21 percent. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Record 1598-case spike takes Pune district count to 35,997
Pune district saw its highest 24-hour period jump in COVID-19 cases with 1,598 people testing positive for novel coronavirus, taking the count to 35,997, an official told news agency PTI. The death toll crossed the 1000-mark and reached 1,007 as 28 people succumbed to the infection during the day, he added.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | COVID-19 case count in Mumbai crosses 90,000
The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai crossed the 90,000-mark on Friday with 1,354 new patients coming to light, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The case count in the financial capital of the country rose to 90,149 while the death toll reached 5,202 with 73 new fatalities. (PTI)
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | Kolkata Police wrote to Abhishek Dalmiya, President of Cricket Association of Bengal, requesting him to allot five blocks of Eden Gardens for setting up makeshift quarantine centre for Kolkata Police Personnel with immediate effect. (ANI)
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Over 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi tally to 1,09,140
Delhi recorded 2,089 novel coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.09 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,300 with 42 fatalities in the last 24 hours, authorities said.
On June 23, the national capital had reported 3,947 infections, which is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases till date.
From June 27 to July 3, the average fresh cases per day was 2,494 compared to 3,446 cases the previous week. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Pune to go on 10-day lockdown starting July 13
In a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19, a 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Pune, Pimpri- Chinchwad and a few other parts of the district starting July 13, a senior official told news agency PTI.
The lockdown will come into force from midnight of July 13 and end on July 23, he said.
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE Updates | 755 new COVID-19 cases take Odisha's tally to 11,956
Odisha registered its highest single-day spike of 755 COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the state's tally to 11,956, while the death toll mounted to 56 with four patients succumbing to the disease, a health department official said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | 936 new COVID-19 cases in Assam; 8 more die
Eight more people, including a policeman, died due to COVID-19 in Assam yesterday, while the state's infection tally crossed 15,000-mark with 936 more people testing positive, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The new fatalities pushed the death toll to 35. The state has seen 21 coronavirus deaths in the last four days. The total number of cases now stand at 15,536, including 6,221 in Guwahati city alone.