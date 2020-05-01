App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown: MHA allows movement of stranded migrant workers, students by special trains

The Railways will endeavour to ensure social distancing norms and hygiene with the cooperation of passengers. On longer routes, the Railways will provide a meal enroute during the journey.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The Ministry of Home Affairs on May 1 allowed the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, etc. stranded at different places due to the coronavirus lockdown, by special trains.

The Ministry of Railways will designate nodal officers for coordinating with states/ Union Territories for their movement.

As per the guideline issued by the Home Ministry, it has been decided to run 'Shramik Special' trains from May 1, which is observed as Labour Day.

These special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned state governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons.

Close

The passengers have to be screened by the sending states and only those found asymptomatic would be allowed to travel. Sending state governments will have to bring these persons in batches that can be accommodated in the train to the designated railway station in sanitized buses following social distancing norms and other precautions.

It will be mandatory for every passenger to wear face cover. Meals and drinking water would be provided to the passengers by the sending states at the originating station.

The Railways will endeavour to ensure social distancing norms and hygiene with the cooperation of passengers. On longer routes, the Railways will provide a meal enroute during the journey.

On arrival at the destination, passengers will be received by the state government, who would make all arrangements for their screening, quarantine if necessary and further travel from the railway station.

 

First Published on May 1, 2020 04:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Ministry of Home Affairs #Ministry of Railways

