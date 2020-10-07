Coronavirus impact | Commuting on Mumbai-Nashik special train now costs Rs 25,000 per month: Report

Panchavati Express, that connects Mumbai and Nashik in Maharashtra, has resumed operations as a COVID-special train. However, this comes with hiked ticket prices of as much as Rs 25,000 per month.

While the train resumed services on September 12 after remaining suspended for months due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, it does not allow purchase of monthly season tickets.

The train, running between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Manmad in Nashik district, makes halts at Dadar, Kalyan, Devlali, Nashik Road, Niphad and Lasalgaon.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, passengers are required to either buy tickets online or through the reservation counter at costs between Rs 300 and Rs 500 for a one-way journey, depending on the seat. Essential workers are also required to purchase these tickets at hiked prices.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

However, the greater problem is being faced by commuters who travel between Nashik and Mumbai on daily basis for work.

Passengers who are completely dependent on this service and have no other option said that it is unaffordable as per the report.

The monthly pass use to cost them between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 earlier.

Now, the price has risen to nearly Rs 25,000 per month.