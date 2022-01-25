Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad named among Padma Bhushan recipients

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (PTI)

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister and veteran politician of the Congress party, Ghulam Nabi Azad, was included in the list of Padma Bhushan awardees released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 25.

Azad, 72, will be conferred with Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind for his contribution in the field of "public affairs".

A total of 17 names were approved by the President for the conferment of Padma Bhushan -- which is awarded for "distinguished service of high order".

Apart from Azad, the list also includes another top politician - former West Bengal chief minister and senior CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

Also Read | Teary-eyed PM Modi bids adieu to Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha

Azad, who served as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha between June 2014 and February 2021, was lauded by the prime minister at the conclusion of his tenure in the Parliament's Upper House.

"Azad has distinguished himself in Parliament. He not only worries about his Party but also had a similar passion towards the smooth running of the House and towards India’s development," he had said.

Azad, a member of the Congress' G-23 - an informal reference to 23 Congress veterans who had marked dissent against the party's style of functioning, had apparently reciprocated the gesture last year by praising Modi for "not hiding his true self".

Notably, Azad, before serving as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha for close to seven years, was the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare in the second UPA government between 2009 and 2014.

He had served as the seventh chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir between November 2005 and July 2008.

Also Read | Satya Nadella, Cyrus Poonawalla, Sundar Pichai named Padma Bhushan recipients; check others included in the list

The Padma awards, whose recipients are announced on the eve of Republic Day, are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March-April every year.

This year, the President has approved the conferment of 128 Padma awards. The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards.