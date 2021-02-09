Teary-eyed PM Modi bids adieu to Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke into tears in Rajya Sabha during his farewell speech to members including Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on February 9.

“I have known Ghulam Nabi Azad for years. We were Chief Ministers together. We had interacted even before I became CM when Azad Sahab was very much in active politics. He has a passion not many know about – gardening. His garden reminds you of the valley of Kashmir,” he said.



#WATCH: PM Modi gets emotional while reminiscing an incident involving Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, during farewell to retiring members in Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/vXqzqAVXFT

— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

The Prime Minister turned emotional when he recalled a call by Ghulam Nabi Azad to him when Gujarati tourists were killed in Kashmir in a blast in 2007. Both Azad and Modi were chief ministers then.

READ: Congress looks for Leader of Opposition as Azad's Rajya Sabha term ends

“Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad has distinguished himself in Parliament. He not only worries about his Party but also had a similar passion towards the smooth running of the House and towards India’s development,” Modi said.

Rajya Sabha is bidding farewell to four members from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir - Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Shamsher Singh - retiring on February 10, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Nazir Ahmad Laway- retiring on February 15.

“The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi Ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House,” the PM said.

The Congress party is looking for a replacement of Ghulam Nabi Azad as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha as the senior leader’s term in the upper house expires.