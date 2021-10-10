Coal Crisis: 'No threat of disruption in power supply', says Pralhad Joshi

(Representative image)

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said there is "absolutely no threat of disruption" in electricity supply, after several states raised concerns over blackouts due to the coal shortage.

The minister on October 10 said he reviewed coal production and supply situation in the country.

"Assuring everyone that there is absolutely no threat of disruption in power supply. There is sufficient coal stock of 43 million tonnes with @CoalIndiaHQ equivalent to 24 days coal demand," he tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene and ensure adequate supply of coal to thermal power plants providing electricity to Delhi.

After a meeting with BSES, and Tata Power, and other officials of the Power Ministry, Union Power Minister RK Singh on October 10 assured that Delhi is receiving the "required amount of electricity and it will continue."