Rise in international price drove coal crisis, situation to be ok in 3-4 days: Pralhad Joshi

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene and ensure adequate supply of coal to thermal power plants providing electricity to Delhi.

PTI
October 09, 2021 / 10:04 PM IST
Representative image

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said an increase in the international price of coal has led to its shortage and reduced power generation but assured that the situation will be "alright" in the next three to four days. Heavy rainfall in the country this year has also contributed to coal shortage, he told reporters on the sidelines of a book launch.

"However, if you compare with the past many years, coal production and dispatch have been the highest in September and especially in October. In another three to four days, things will be alright," Joshi said.

ALSO READ: Coal supplies decline in country, states seek reserves for uninterrupted power

"The international price of imported coal has increased like anything all of a sudden. Power plants that used imported coals stopped electricity generation. Because they have stopped production, the entire load is on domestic coal," he said.

The minister said he will come out with "full details" of coal availability in the next one to two days. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene and ensure adequate supply of coal to thermal power plants providing electricity to Delhi.

Delhi could face a power crisis due to a shortage of coal at the plants, he said. Joshi told reporters that he was aware of Kejriwal's letter to the PM and added that he will seek details on the issue from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said the national capital purchased most of its power from NTPC and if it stopped supply, the city may face a blackout in the coming days.
PTI
first published: Oct 9, 2021 10:04 pm

