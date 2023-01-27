CNN-News18 leads English news segment with 42.7% market share; beats Times Now, Republic TV

CNN-News18 also continues to also rule prime time, BARC data revealed. (Representative image: Reuters)

CNN-News18 has topped the English news segment with a 42.7 percent market share, the latest data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) revealed.

According to BARC data, CNN-News18 has outperformed news channels such as Republic TV, Times Now, Mirror Now, and India Today TV.

The channel is 133 percent ahead of Times Now and 83 percent ahead of Republic TV in the current week vis-a-vis market share in the 24-hour slot (BARC: TG: 2+, India, Wk 03’23, all days).

The market share of Republic TV was 23.4 percent, while that of Times Now was 18.3 percent, Mirror Now 11.1 percent, and India Today TV 4.4 percent.

CNN-News18 also continues to also rule prime time, the data revealed.

As per BARC ratings for the 1800- 2300 hours slot (TG: 2+, India, Wk 03’23, all days), CNN-News18 topped with 123 percent more market share than Times Now, which was at 39.1 percent, followed by Republic TV and Times Now with respective market shares of 26.8 percent and 17.5 percent.

The network has made significant investments in both technical and editorial resources to make sure that CNN-News18's content and presentation remain distinctive and light years ahead of its rivals, the media channel said in a press release.

As their views have continuously increased, News18 brands have experienced tremendous traction on YouTube and social media platforms too, it added.