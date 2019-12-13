App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Kerala, Punjab to not implement bill

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also opposing the implementation of CAB in the state.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The  Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 will not be implemented in Punjab and Kerala, the chief ministers of the two states announced even as the contentious bill was passed by both Houses of the Parliament.

The Bill, which proposes to give citizenship to non-Muslim migrants who have come to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh facing religious persecution there, was passed by Rajya Sabha on December 11 and by Lok Sabha on December 9.

Also read | Citizenship (Amendment) Bill gets President's assent, becomes Act

Close
A day after the bill was passed, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh took to Twitter and said that "the strength of the country lies in its diversity" and that CAB "violates the basic principle of the Constitution". Hence, the Congress-led government in Punjab will not implement the Bill.

related news

The chief minister also issued a statement in which he said that the Bill was a direct assault on India's secular character and the Parliament had "no authority" to pass a law that "defiled" the Constitution and violated its basic principles.

Any legislation that seeks to "divide the people of the country on religious lines is illegal and unethical, and could not be allowed to sustain," Singh said in a statement.

The move is retrograde and regressive and seeks to take India back from the progressive charter mandated by its Constitution, he charged.

Also read | Why the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is seen as a blow to India’s democratic values

Similarly, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Bill will not be implemented in the state.

Lashing out at the BJP-led government, Vijayan said the "unconstitutional Bill" will have no place in Kerala and the state will not implement it.

While asking the people to oppose the Bill, Vijayan claimed that the proposed law is a "rejection of secularism" and that the saffron party had made it clear that its "main political plank is communalism".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also opposing the implementation of CAB in the state. The CM has convened a meeting of party MPs and MLAs on December 20 to devise a strategy in order to counter the Bill.

Also read | TMC MP Mahua Moitra moves SC challenging Citizenship (Amendment) Act

During the discussion on the Bill in Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the legislation would be enforced across the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 02:56 pm

tags #BJP #Citizenship Amendment bill #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Politics #Punjab #west bengal

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.