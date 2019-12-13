App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 11:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

TMC MP Mahua Moitra moves SC challenging Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Moitra's counsel mentioned the matter on Friday for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, who asked him to approach the mentioning officer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Moitra's counsel told the bench that the plea be listed either during the day or on December 16.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on Thursday night gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, turning it into an Act.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 11:20 am

tags #cab #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #India #NRC #Politics #Supreme Court #TMC

