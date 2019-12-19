Citizenship Act protests: Here are the top 10 developments so far

Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act are gaining momentum across India, even as the police is trying to maintain law and order and restore peace. Here are the top 10 developments so far:

# Left leader Sitaram Yechury, D Raja and Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav have been detained in Delhi. Several metro stations are shut. Section 144 has been imposed in areas around the Red Fort. Internet services are reportedly down in vulnerable areas.

# At least 16 flights have been delayed due to traffic jam at the Delhi-Gurugram highway. IndiGo has cancelled 19 flights, after its crew members got stuck in traffic jam, which was caused after police set barricades at the arterial road.

# Protests grew violent in Lucknow, where media OB vans, and public transport buses were torched by protesters. There were reports of a police chowki in Thakurgang being set on fire.

# Two public buses were torched in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. Internet services were suspended indefinitely in the area after the incident.

#Gauhati High Court has asked the Assam government to restore mobile services in the state till 5 pm. .

# Renowned historian Ramachandra Guha was detained in Bengaluru while holding a protest against CAA. Section 144 (unlawful assembly) has been imposed in Karnataka. Aggressive protests continue at the city's Town Hall.

# Congress core group meeting is expected to be held at party chief Sonia Gandhi's residence later today over unrest across the country against CAA.

# Meanwhile, BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda met refugees from Afghanistan, who are living in Tilak Nagar area of Delhi.

# Police resort to lathi charge during an anti-CAA protest called by different Left parties in Ahmedabad. The protesters were allegedly blocking police vehicles when the the police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

# Filmmaker Aparna Sen takes part in a protest against CAA and NRC (National Register of Citizens) in Kolkata. "Ours is a sub-continent that has many languages, cultures, ethnicities, it is held together by a tenuous thread that is secularism. If that thread breaks, then, the country breaks up," she told media persons.