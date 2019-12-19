Citizenship Act protests: List of Delhi metro stations that have been shut

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed entry and exit gates of as many as 16 stations for commuters in view of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital.

In the morning on December 19, the DMRC had closed gates of seven stations. Later, it closed seven more stations, followed by five more in the afternoon.

Here are the major metro stations that have been shut:

Rajiv Chowk

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jasola Vihar

Shaheen Bagh

Munirka

Lal Quila

Jama Masjid

Chandni Chowk

Vishwavidyalaya

Patel Chowk

Lok Kalyan Marg

Udyog Bhawan

ITO

Pragati Maidan

Khan Market

Central Secretariat

Vasant Vihar

Mandi House

Barakhamba Road

Janpath

The entry and exit gates have been closed so that people going to protest venues could be dissuaded, sources told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act resulted in huge traffic snarls across the national capital during the morning peak hours on December 19, with the Delhi-Gurugram route virtually chocked with vehicles.

Police have already detained scores of protesters at the Red Fort and taken away in buses. None of these protests got permission from the Delhi Police to hold marches, police said.