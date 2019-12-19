Citizenship Act protests: List of Delhi metro stations that have been shut

The DMRC has shut the entry and exit gates of the arterial Rajiv Chowk station as well.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed entry and exit gates of as many as 16 stations for commuters in view of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital.
In the morning on December 19, the DMRC had closed gates of seven stations. Later, it closed seven more stations, followed by five more in the afternoon.
Here are the major metro stations that have been shut:
Rajiv Chowk
Jamia Millia Islamia
Jasola Vihar
Shaheen Bagh
Munirka
Lal Quila
Jama Masjid
Chandni Chowk
Vishwavidyalaya
Patel Chowk
Lok Kalyan Marg
Udyog Bhawan
ITO
Pragati Maidan
Khan Market
Central Secretariat
Vasant Vihar
Mandi House
Barakhamba Road
Janpath
The entry and exit gates have been closed so that people going to protest venues could be dissuaded, sources told news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act resulted in huge traffic snarls across the national capital during the morning peak hours on December 19, with the Delhi-Gurugram route virtually chocked with vehicles.
Police have already detained scores of protesters at the Red Fort and taken away in buses. None of these protests got permission from the Delhi Police to hold marches, police said.(With inputs from PTI)Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.