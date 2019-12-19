App
Dec 19, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citizenship Act protests LIVE: Vehicles set ablaze in Lucknow; internet services resume in Bengal’s Howrah

Live updates of the protests against the amended Citizenship Act happening across the nation. Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru and Uttar Pradesh. Hundreds have been detained in multiple cities

Section 144 is in place in parts of the country. Telecom services were shut in areas of Delhi as protests widen.

Hundreds of people have been detained in New Delhi, including politician and psephologist Yogendra Yadav. Historian Ramchandra Guha was detained in Bengaluru. Incidents of violence have been reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow and Sambhal.

  • December 19, 2019 03:45 PM IST

    JUST IN: Violence and stone pelting has been reported near Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow.

  • December 19, 2019 03:36 PM IST

    16 flights have been delayed due to jam at NH-8 at the Delhi international airport. IndiGo has cancelled 19 flights due to crew getting stuck in traffic jams, ANI has reported.

    Delhi is witnessing heavy traffic congestion due to protests against CAA.

  • December 19, 2019 03:31 PM IST

    Kaushal Raj Sharma, Lucknow DM to News18: Situation is under control now. Stone pelting took place at some locations. People who took law in their hands were detained.

  • December 19, 2019 03:19 PM IST

    Update: West Bengal government has resumed internet services in Howrah district besides Baruipur and Canning subdivisions of South 24 Parganas district, PTI has reported.

  • December 19, 2019 03:17 PM IST

    Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Airtel, on internet services being suspended in parts of Delhi: We are bound by the order of the government. We are following their order.

  • December 19, 2019 03:13 PM IST

    Update: Congress core group meeting to be held at Sonia Gandhi's residence later today over the ongoing protests in the country.

  • December 19, 2019 03:08 PM IST

    In this tweet from ANI: Images of vehicles set ablaze in Hasanganj area of Lucknow during protests.

  • December 19, 2019 03:02 PM IST

    Shiv Sena not participating in Mumbai’s anti-CAA protest

    The Shiv Sena, an ally of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra government, will not be a part of a front formed by various organisations to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens today.

  • December 19, 2019 02:58 PM IST

    JUST IN: Delhi High Court has issued notice to Centre and Delhi Police asking them to file a response on a plea over Jamia Millia Islamia University incident.

    The court has posted the matter for further hearing on February 4.

  • December 19, 2019 02:54 PM IST

    Madeyganj police outpost in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh has been set on fire by protesters.

