Dec 19, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Citizenship Act protests LIVE: Vehicles set ablaze in Lucknow; internet services resume in Bengal’s Howrah
Live updates of the protests against the amended Citizenship Act happening across the nation. Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru and Uttar Pradesh. Hundreds have been detained in multiple cities
Section 144 is in place in parts of the country. Telecom services were shut in areas of Delhi as protests widen.Hundreds of people have been detained in New Delhi, including politician and psephologist Yogendra Yadav. Historian Ramchandra Guha was detained in Bengaluru. Incidents of violence have been reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow and Sambhal.
Violence, stone pelting reported in Lucknow
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi Police seeking response on Jamia incident
What has happened in the last few hours:
Mumbai Police's advisory ahead of planned protest
Airtel services shut in parts of Delhi 'on government orders'
Historian Ramchandra Guha detained by Police in Bengaluru
JUST IN: Violence and stone pelting has been reported near Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow.
16 flights have been delayed due to jam at NH-8 at the Delhi international airport. IndiGo has cancelled 19 flights due to crew getting stuck in traffic jams, ANI has reported.
Delhi is witnessing heavy traffic congestion due to protests against CAA.
Kaushal Raj Sharma, Lucknow DM to News18: Situation is under control now. Stone pelting took place at some locations. People who took law in their hands were detained.
Update: West Bengal government has resumed internet services in Howrah district besides Baruipur and Canning subdivisions of South 24 Parganas district, PTI has reported.
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Airtel, on internet services being suspended in parts of Delhi: We are bound by the order of the government. We are following their order.
Update: Congress core group meeting to be held at Sonia Gandhi's residence later today over the ongoing protests in the country.
In this tweet from ANI: Images of vehicles set ablaze in Hasanganj area of Lucknow during protests.
Shiv Sena not participating in Mumbai’s anti-CAA protest
The Shiv Sena, an ally of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra government, will not be a part of a front formed by various organisations to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens today.
JUST IN: Delhi High Court has issued notice to Centre and Delhi Police asking them to file a response on a plea over Jamia Millia Islamia University incident.
The court has posted the matter for further hearing on February 4.
Madeyganj police outpost in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh has been set on fire by protesters.