In Pics | Chandrayaan 2: ISRO all set for second date with the Moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch the country’s second lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-2 on July 14. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 India is all set for its second date with the moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for to launch the country’s second lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-2 on July 15 at 2.51 am. (Image: isro.gov.in) 2/8 The mission will be launched by the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Image: isro.gov.in) 3/8 The total cost of the mission is approximately Rs 1,000 crore, which includes the cost of the spacecraft and the launch vehicle. (Image: isro.gov.in) 4/8 This is the first time that two women -- Ritu Kridhal and M Vanitha -- are part of an Indian space mission, leading the team as project and mission directors, respectively. (Image: isro.gov.in) 5/8 With three parts -- an orbiter, a lander and a rover -- the mission will travel for 3.84 lakh km before entering the Moon’s orbit in the first week of September. (Image: isro.gov.in) 6/8 As opposed to the lander and rover, which will remain on the Moon’s surface for a lunar day (15 days), the orbiter will revolve around the Moon for a year. (Image: isro.gov.in) 7/8 The lander has been named ‘Vikram,’ after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space programme, while the rover has been named ‘Pragyan.’ The lander will attempt a soft landing in a high plain between two craters -- Manzinus C and Simpelius N -- near the South Pole of the Moon on September 6. (Image: isro.gov.in) 8/8 The mission, if successful, will make India the fourth nation to have orchestrated a soft landing on the lunar surface. (Image: isro.gov.in) First Published on Jul 11, 2019 10:53 am