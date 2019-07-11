App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Chandrayaan 2: ISRO all set for second date with the Moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch the country’s second lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-2 on July 14.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India is all set for its second date with the moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for the July 15 launch of the country's second lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-2.
India is all set for its second date with the moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for to launch the country’s second lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-2 on July 15 at 2.51 am. (Image: isro.gov.in)
The mission will be launched by the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. (Image: isro.gov.in)
The mission will be launched by the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Image: isro.gov.in)
The total cost of the mission is close to Rs 1,000 crore, including the cost of the spacecraft as well as the launch vehicle. (Image: isro.gov.in)
The total cost of the mission is approximately Rs 1,000 crore, which includes the cost of the spacecraft and the launch vehicle. (Image: isro.gov.in)
This is also the first time when two women- Ritu Kridhal and M Vanitha- are part of an Indian space mission, leading the team as project and mission directors respectively. (Image: isro.gov.in)
This is the first time that two women -- Ritu Kridhal and M Vanitha -- are part of an Indian space mission, leading the team as project and mission directors, respectively. (Image: isro.gov.in)
With three parts- an orbiter, a lander and a rover, the mission will travel for 3.84 lakh kilometres before it enters the Moon’s orbit in the first week of September. (Image: isro.gov.in)
With three parts -- an orbiter, a lander and a rover -- the mission will travel for 3.84 lakh km before entering the Moon’s orbit in the first week of September. (Image: isro.gov.in)
As opposed to the lander and the rover which will be on the Moon’s surface for one lunar day (15 days), the orbiter will continue to revolve in the Moon’s orbit for a year. (Image: isro.gov.in)
As opposed to the lander and rover, which will remain on the Moon’s surface for a lunar day (15 days), the orbiter will revolve around the Moon for a year. (Image: isro.gov.in)
The lander has been named ‘Vikram,’ after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space program while the rover has been named ‘Pragyan.’ Vikram, the lander, will attempt a soft landing in a high plain between two craters namely — Manzinus C and Simpelius N — near the South Pole of the moon on September 6. (Image: isro.gov.in)
The lander has been named ‘Vikram,’ after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space programme, while the rover has been named ‘Pragyan.’ The lander will attempt a soft landing in a high plain between two craters -- Manzinus C and Simpelius N -- near the South Pole of the Moon on September 6. (Image: isro.gov.in)
This is also the first time a mission is being launched on the Moon’s South Pole. The ambitious mission, if it succeeds, will put India in the fourth place, after the former Soviet Union, the US and China, among nations who have successfully landed on the moon to conduct various experiments on its orbit, on its surface, atmosphere and beneath. (Image: isro.gov.in)
The mission, if successful, will make India the fourth nation to have orchestrated a soft landing on the lunar surface. (Image: isro.gov.in)
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 10:53 am

tags #Chandrayaan-2 #GSLV Mk- III #ISRO #science #Slideshow #Technology

