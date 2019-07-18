Chandrayaan 2 Launch Date and Time: India's 2nd moon mission to now lift off at 2.43 pm on July 22

The Rs 978-crore Chandrayaan-2 on board the heavy-lift rocket GSLV MkIII-M1 would have taken 54 days to accomplish the task of landing on the Moon
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced a fresh date to launch the country's second mission to the Moon -- Chandrayaan-2 -- on July 22 at 2.43 pm.The mission, billed as the most complex and prestigious undertaken since ISRO's inception, was scheduled to launch on July 15. However, it was called off due to a technical snag less than an hour before blast-off early July 15 due to technical problems.
Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST on Monday, July 22, 2019. #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII #ISRO
— ISRO (@isro) July 18, 2019
"A technical snag was observed in the launch vehicle system at t-minus 56 minutes. As a measure of abundant precaution Chandrayaan 2 launch has been called off for today," ISRO Associate Director (Public Relations) B R Guruprasad said in Sriharikota.
The space agency had earlier scheduled the launch in the first week of January but shifted it to July 15.
The Chandrayaan-2 was supposed to explore the uncharted lunar south pole, 11 years after ISRO's successful first lunar mission-- Chandrayaan-1, which made more than 3,400 orbits around the moon and was operational for 312 days till August 29, 2009.The Rs 978-crore Chandrayaan-2 onboard the heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle GSLV-MkIII-M1, nicknamed Baahubali, would have taken 54 days to accomplish the task of landing on the Moon through meticulously planned orbital phases.