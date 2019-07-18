Chandrayaan 2 Launch Date and Time: India's 2nd moon mission to now lift off at 2.43 pm on July 22

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced a fresh date to launch the country's second mission to the Moon -- Chandrayaan-2 -- on July 22 at 2.43 pm.



Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST on Monday, July 22, 2019. #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII #ISRO

— ISRO (@isro) July 18, 2019

The mission, billed as the most complex and prestigious undertaken since ISRO's inception, was scheduled to launch on July 15. However, it was called off due to a technical snag less than an hour before blast-off early July 15 due to technical problems.

"A technical snag was observed in the launch vehicle system at t-minus 56 minutes. As a measure of abundant precaution Chandrayaan 2 launch has been called off for today," ISRO Associate Director (Public Relations) B R Guruprasad said in Sriharikota.

The space agency had earlier scheduled the launch in the first week of January but shifted it to July 15.

The Chandrayaan-2 was supposed to explore the uncharted lunar south pole, 11 years after ISRO's successful first lunar mission-- Chandrayaan-1, which made more than 3,400 orbits around the moon and was operational for 312 days till August 29, 2009.

The Rs 978-crore Chandrayaan-2 onboard the heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle GSLV-MkIII-M1, nicknamed Baahubali, would have taken 54 days to accomplish the task of landing on the Moon through meticulously planned orbital phases.