CGBSE result 2020 declared on cgbse.nic.in; 10th pass percentage at 73.62%, 12th at 78.59%

Chhattisgarh Education Minister Prem Sai Singh announced the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 board result 2020 at 11 am on June 23 through a virtual presser. The overall pass percentage for the CGBSE Class 10 board exam 2020 is 73.62 percent, while that of the CGBSE Class 12 board exam 2020 is 78.59 percent. A total of 82.02 percent girls cleared the Chhattisgarh class 12 exam, while the pass percentage for boys was 78.59 percent. Meanwhile, 76.28 percent of girls passed the Chhattisgarh Class 10 exam as against 70.53 percent boys.

Girls have outshined boys in the Class 10 board results also by securing all three top spots. A student named Pragya Kashyap from Mungeli district has topped the Chhattisgarh board Class 10 exams 2020 with full 100 percent marks. Prashansa Rajput with 99.33 percent marks has secured second place, while Bharti Yadav with 98.67 percent marks has secured third place.

Tikesh Vaishnav has topped CGBSE Class 12 board exams 2020 by scoring 97.80 percent, while Shreya Aggarwal has come second with 97 percent marks, and Tanu Yadav occupied third place with 96.60 percent marks.

More than eight lakh students had appeared for the Chhattisgarh board exams 2020. All candidates can now check their CGBSE results on the official website of the Chhattisgarh education board at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

If the official website crashes or takes too long to load due to heavy traffic, students can also check their CGBSE 2020 results on websites such as indiaresults.com, schools9.com, and examresults.com.

How to check CGBSE 10th and 12th board exam results 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the official Chhattisgarh Education Board website at cgbse.nic.in Step 2: Click on the tab reading “Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020”Step 3: Candidate must enter details such as roll number to log inStep 4: Once entered, click “submit” and your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and keep a print out ready for future reference.

How to check CGBSE 10th and 12th board exam results 2020 on phone

To check the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2020 on your phone send an SMS to 56263 in the following format:

For: CG10ROLLNUMBER

For CGBSE 12th result: CG12ROLLNUMBER