App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CGBSE result 2020 declared on cgbse.nic.in; 10th pass percentage at 73.62%, 12th at 78.59%

Girls outperformed boys in the CGBSE result 2020, with a total of 82.02 percent girls clearing the Chhattisgarh class 12 exam, as 78.59 percent pass percentage for boys. Meanwhile, 76.28 percent of girls passed the Chhattisgarh Class 10 exam as against 70.53 percent boys.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Chhattisgarh Education Minister Prem Sai Singh announced the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 board result 2020 at 11 am on June 23 through a virtual presser. The overall pass percentage for the CGBSE Class 10 board exam 2020 is 73.62 percent, while that of the CGBSE Class 12 board exam 2020 is 78.59 percent. A total of 82.02 percent girls cleared the Chhattisgarh class 12 exam, while the pass percentage for boys was 78.59 percent. Meanwhile, 76.28 percent of girls passed the Chhattisgarh Class 10 exam as against 70.53 percent boys.

Girls have outshined boys in the Class 10 board results also by securing all three top spots. A student named Pragya Kashyap from Mungeli district has topped the Chhattisgarh board Class 10 exams 2020 with full 100 percent marks. Prashansa Rajput with 99.33 percent marks has secured second place, while Bharti Yadav with 98.67 percent marks has secured third place.

Tikesh Vaishnav has topped CGBSE Class 12 board exams 2020 by scoring 97.80 percent, while Shreya Aggarwal has come second with 97 percent marks, and Tanu Yadav occupied third place with 96.60 percent marks.

More than eight lakh students had appeared for the Chhattisgarh board exams 2020. All candidates can now check their CGBSE results on the official website of the Chhattisgarh education board at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Close

If the official website crashes or takes too long to load due to heavy traffic, students can also check their CGBSE 2020 results on websites such as indiaresults.comschools9.com, and examresults.com.

related news

How to check CGBSE 10th and 12th board exam results 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the official Chhattisgarh Education Board website at cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the tab reading “Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020”
Step 3: Candidate must enter details such as roll number to log in
Step 4: Once entered, click “submit” and your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and keep a print out ready for future reference.

 How to check CGBSE 10th and 12th board exam results 2020 on phone

To check the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2020 on your phone send an SMS to 56263 in the following format:

For CGBSE 10th result: CG10ROLLNUMBER

For CGBSE 12th result: CG12ROLLNUMBER

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #CGBSE 10th result #CGBSE 10th topper #CGBSE 12th Result #CGBSE 12th topper #CGBSE Board Results 2020 #CGBSE Result 2020

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 | Govt says green shoots visible, commitment to reforms will strengthen economy

Unlock 1.0 | Govt says green shoots visible, commitment to reforms will strengthen economy

Coronavirus outbreak | IRDAI’s new standard COVID-19 health cover may be priced between Rs 600 and Rs 3,000

Coronavirus outbreak | IRDAI’s new standard COVID-19 health cover may be priced between Rs 600 and Rs 3,000

Crisis along LAC attributable to mismanagement of Modi government: Sonia Gandhi

Crisis along LAC attributable to mismanagement of Modi government: Sonia Gandhi

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.