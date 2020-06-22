App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chhattisgarh Board Results 2020: CGBSE Class 10, 12 results to be declared on June 23

All candidates who appeared for the CGBSE board exams 2020 can visit the state board's official website cgbse.nic.in, or results.cg.nic.in, to check results.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be announcing the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results at 11 am on June 23.

Nearly six lakh students wrote the CGBSE Class 10 board exams this year, while over 2.5 lakh students registered for the CGBSE Class 12 board exams.

All candidates who appeared for the CGBSE board exams 2020 can visit Chhattisgarh board’s official website cgbse.nic.in, or results.cg.nic.in to find out how they performed once the results are declared.

Here is how one can check the CGBSE Class 10, 12 results for the year 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education at cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab with the title ‘exam result’ that would appear to your left as you scroll down the home page.

Step 3: Several options will drop down, and the candidate will have to click on the examination they appeared for.

Accordingly, click on High School Examination (Class 10) or Higher Secondary Examination (Class 12) for the year 2020.

Step 4: Then click on ‘Main examination’ and you will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details such as your CGBSE Class 10/ Class 12 roll number, enter the captcha, etc.

Step 5: After entering all the details, click on ‘Submit’.

Step 6: Your CGBSE Class 10/ Class 12 result will appear on the screen. You can download it and take a printout for future reference.

Apart from this, students can send an SMS to 56263 to check their results on their mobile phones. The SMS will have to be in the following format: ‘CG12roll number’.

Notably, some of the Chhattisgarh board exams could not be conducted due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. But Professor Goyal has assured that all students will be marked on these remaining exams based on their internal assessment scores; those who did not secure pass marks in the internal assessment would be awarded the same.

 

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 04:37 pm

tags #board exams 2020 #board results 2020 #CGBSE Board Results 2020

