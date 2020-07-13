App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE Class 12 result 2020 | Keeping mental well-being of students in mind, CBSE replaces term 'Fail' with 'Essential Repeat'

The central education board had decided in February 2020 that the words 'Failed' and 'Compartmental' would no longer be used in marksheets and be replaced with terms that would lessen the negative impact of poor performance on a student’s mental health

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a welcome move, the Central Board of Secondary Examination decided to do away with the term ‘Fail’ in marksheets; it has been replaced with ‘Essential Repeat’ in the CBSE Class 12 results 2020.

The results of the CBSE 12th exam 2020, which were declared on July 13, saw remarkable feats being achieved. While 38,686 students scored above 95 percent, CBSE 12th result topper Tushar Singh secured full marks in the boards without taking any tuitions.



CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: How to check the result online

Close



 However, that does not discount the fact that board exams are an extremely stressful event in every student’s life, as they literally carve their entire future career path. The anxiety is real and so is the disappointment that so many students are subject to when their board exam scores do not match their expectations or efforts.


Keeping these factors in mind, the central education board had decided in February 2020 that the words 'Failed' and 'Compartmental' would no longer be used in marksheets and be replaced with terms that would lessen the negative impact of poor performance on a student’s mental health.

The CBSE had asked school principals regional offices to recommend four replacement words for the two terms, reported India Today. The suggestions for ‘compartmental’ were ‘special exam’, ‘second exam’, and ‘supplementary exam’, whereas those for ‘failed’ were ‘unqualified’ or ‘not qualified’.



CBSE 12th Result 2020 pass percentage rises to 88.78%; no merit list this year



 Students who could not get pass marks in more than two subjects would have 'Failed' written on their marksheets, while those who failed in two or lesser subjects would be declared ‘Compartmental’ result holders.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 07:33 pm

tags #board exams 2020 #CBSE 12th Result 2020 #CBSE Class XII Board examination results #CBSE result 2020

