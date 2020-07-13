CBSE Class 12 result 2020 | Keeping mental well-being of students in mind, CBSE replaces term 'Fail' with 'Essential Repeat'

In a welcome move, the Central Board of Secondary Examination decided to do away with the term ‘Fail’ in marksheets; it has been replaced with ‘Essential Repeat’ in the CBSE Class 12 results 2020.

The results of the CBSE 12th exam 2020, which were declared on July 13, saw remarkable feats being achieved. While 38,686 students scored above 95 percent, CBSE 12th result topper Tushar Singh secured full marks in the boards without taking any tuitions.



However, that does not discount the fact that board exams are an extremely stressful event in every student’s life, as they literally carve their entire future career path. The anxiety is real and so is the disappointment that so many students are subject to when their board exam scores do not match their expectations or efforts.





Keeping these factors in mind, the central education board had decided in February 2020 that the words 'Failed' and 'Compartmental' would no longer be used in marksheets and be replaced with terms that would lessen the negative impact of poor performance on a student’s mental health.

The CBSE had asked school principals regional offices to recommend four replacement words for the two terms, reported India Today. The suggestions for ‘compartmental’ were ‘special exam’, ‘second exam’, and ‘supplementary exam’, whereas those for ‘failed’ were ‘unqualified’ or ‘not qualified’.