App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CGBSE Result 2020 declared: Pragya Kashyap is Class 10 topper, Tikesh Vaishnav is Class 12 topper; check toppers list

This year, the overall passing percentage for CGBSE Board Exam is 73.62 percent for Class 10, while for Class 12 it is 78.59 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Pragya Kashyap is the topper of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 10 examination, while Tikesh Vaishnav is the topper in the class 12 examination.

This year, the overall passing percentage for CGBSE Board Exam is 73.62 percent for Class 10, while for Class 12 it is 78.59 percent.

Follow LIVE updates on the CGBSE Result 2020 here

Close

Here is the list of the CGBSE Class 10 examination 2020 toppers:

related news

>> Pragya Kashyap (100 percent)

>> Prashansa Rajput (99.33 percent)

>> Bharti Yadav (98.67 percent)

Here is the list of the CGBSE Class 12 examination 2020 toppers:

>> Tikesh Vaishnav (97.80 percent)

>> Shreya Aggarwal (97 percent)

>> Tanu Yadav (96.60 percent)

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 12:25 pm

tags #CGBSE Result 2020 #Chattisgarh #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 | Govt says green shoots visible, commitment to reforms will strengthen economy

Unlock 1.0 | Govt says green shoots visible, commitment to reforms will strengthen economy

Coronavirus outbreak | IRDAI’s new standard COVID-19 health cover may be priced between Rs 600 and Rs 3,000

Coronavirus outbreak | IRDAI’s new standard COVID-19 health cover may be priced between Rs 600 and Rs 3,000

Crisis along LAC attributable to mismanagement of Modi government: Sonia Gandhi

Crisis along LAC attributable to mismanagement of Modi government: Sonia Gandhi

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.