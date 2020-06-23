CGBSE Result 2020 declared: Pragya Kashyap is Class 10 topper, Tikesh Vaishnav is Class 12 topper; check toppers list

Pragya Kashyap is the topper of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 10 examination, while Tikesh Vaishnav is the topper in the class 12 examination.

This year, the overall passing percentage for CGBSE Board Exam is 73.62 percent for Class 10, while for Class 12 it is 78.59 percent.

Here is the list of the CGBSE Class 10 examination 2020 toppers:

>> Pragya Kashyap (100 percent)

>> Prashansa Rajput (99.33 percent)

>> Bharti Yadav (98.67 percent)

Here is the list of the CGBSE Class 12 examination 2020 toppers:

>> Tikesh Vaishnav (97.80 percent)

>> Shreya Aggarwal (97 percent)

>> Tanu Yadav (96.60 percent)

