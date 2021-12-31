Centre okays Rs 600.50 crore additional assistance for flood-hit Madhya Pradesh

Source: AFP

The Centre has approved an additional assistance of Rs 600.50 crore for flood-affected Gwalior-Chambal division and Bidisha district in Madhya Pradesh. A high-level committee, headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, gave the approval for the central assistance of Rs 600.50 crore, the Union agriculture ministry said in a statement.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had visited the food-hit districts and also requested the Centre and Madhya Pradesh government for providing assistance. Eight districts of Gwalior-Chambal division and Bidisha district were badly impacted due to heavy rains during the south-west monsoon season.

A central team was sent in August to affected districts to assess the damage. Based on the report of the central team, the amount of Rs 600.50 crore has been approved from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

On Thursday, a high-level committee, headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, approved additional central assistance of Rs 3,063.21 crore from the NDRF to six states hit by floods, landslides and cyclones in 2021. The committee approved Rs 1,133.35 crore to Gujarat, which was affected by cyclone 'Tauktae', and Rs 586.59 crore to West Bengal, which was affected by cyclone 'Yaas'.

Apart from Gujarat and West Bengal, flood-hit Assam received Rs 51.53 crore. Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, all affected by floods and landslides during south-west monsoon, received Rs 504.06 crore, Rs 600.50 crore and Rs 187.18 crore respectively.

The additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the states. This shows the resolve of the union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the people of the six states who faced these natural disasters, the statement had said.