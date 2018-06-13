CCEA clears Rs 2,225 crore fund to strengthen higher agri-education

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) today approved Rs 2,225.46 crore fund to be utilised till 2020 to strengthen and develop higher agricultural education and generate quality human resources. The fund will be used for strengthening agri-education being imparted by various institutes under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM), Central Institute of Women in Agriculture (CIWA), including All India Coordinated Research Project on Home Science (AICRP-HS).

"The Cabinet has approved the continuation of the Three Year Action Plan (2017-2020) of the scheme for Agricultural Education Division and ICAR Institutes with an outlay of Rs 2,225.46 crore," Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters after the meeting.

In a statement, the government said the purpose of the scheme was to generate quality human resources besides taking initiatives to attract talented students, address faculty shortage, international ranking, alumni involvement, promoting innovations, reduce inbreeding, academia interface, and technology enabled learning, among others.

The scheme was also aimed at modernisation of infrastructure and capacity building of both faculty and students in cutting edge areas through niche area.

The ICAR undertakes planning, development, coordination and quality assurance in higher agricultural education through partnership with 75 Agricultural Universities established across the country.

The human resource developed by agri-varsities has played a pivotal role in transforming agricultural scenario to achieve self-sufficiency.

NAARM (National Academy of Agricultural Research Management) has played a key role in enhancing the capacities of individuals and institutions of National Agricultural Research and Education System (NARES) in agricultural research, education and technology management.

The Central Institute for Women in Agriculture has been providing a leadership role in empowering farm women as in the changing agricultural scenario the roles and responsibilities of women in agriculture are indispensable.