Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP rattled by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's growing popularity: Balasaheb Thorat

The government on Wednesday asked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi within a month, saying she is not entitled to the facility following withdrawal of her SPG protection.

PTI

Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday alleged that since the Modi government does not have answers to the issues raised by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, it is trying to threaten her by asking her to vacate her bungalow.

He also said that the ruling BJP was rattled by her growing popularity.

In a statement, Thorat, who is also the state Congress president, said that two members of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's family had been assassinated in the past and the family continues to face threats.

"Withdrawing her SPG security and asking her to vacate the house is unfortunate and nothing but politics as she has been raising issues concerning people and questioning the government. Her popularity is growing," he said.

"Since the government does not have any answers to the issues raised by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, it is trying to threaten her in this manner. BJP is rattled by her growing popularity. She, along with Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, will continue to raise people's issues and question the government," he said.

On the lockdown extended in Maharashtra till July 31, he said that restrictions are in place as the government has people's health and welfare in mind.
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #Balasaheb Thorat #BJP #Congress #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

