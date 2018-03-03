BJP leading in Tripura, Congress in Meghalaya, BJP-NDP, NPF neck and neck in Nagaland: EC

The CPI(M)-led Left Front was trailing the BJP and its ally in Tripura with early trends from 40 seats indicating that the Left was ahead in 17 seats while the saffron party was leading in 23 constituencies, according to Election Commission sources.

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar was leading from Dhanpur constituency. BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb and party MLA Sudip Roy Burman were leading in their respective seats of Banamlipur and Agartala.

Track LIVE updates of Tripura, Nagaland and Megalaya election results

The BJP was leading in 18 seats while its ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) was ahead in five seats in Tripura, according to EC sources.

Election in 59 seats for the 60-member Assembly was held on February 18. Polling was countermanded in one seat due to the death of a CPI(M) candidate.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Meghalaya assembly elections Results

In Meghalaya, the Congress was leading in 14 seats followed by the National People's Party in six seats, the United Democratic Party and the People's Democratic Front in four seats each and the BJP in two seats, as per the available trends.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Nagaland assembly election Results

Independents were also leading in two seats. Chief Minister Mukul Sangma was leading from Songsak. Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27. Trends available from Nagaland indicated that the BJP and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) were leading in ten seats. The saffron party and the NDPP were leading in five seats each.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Tripura assembly election Results

The ruling Naga Peoples Front (NPF) was leading in nine seats while the National Peoples Party was leading in three seats. The JD(U) and Congress were leading in one seat each.