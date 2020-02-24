BJP leader Kapil Mishra gives Delhi Police 3-day ultimatum to clear streets of anti-CAA protesters

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra, on February 23, said that he is giving Delhi Police a three-day ultimatum to clear the city's streets of protesters.

The Delhi BJP leader, who led a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the city's Maujpur area that met with clashes on February 23, took to Twitter to state that they would be quiet till United States President Donald Trump is in India.

Mishra tweeted in Hindi saying, “Giving a three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police to clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh of protesters. Don’t try to reason with us after this, because we won’t pay heed.”

In the tweet accompanied by a video of himself delivering a speech, Mishra also wrote, “We will maintain peace till )Donald) Trump is in India. After that, we refuse to listen to even the police if the roads are not cleared…. we will be forced to hit the streets.”

According to an NDTV report, a complaint has been filed against the BJP leader by a group of lawyers for posting “inciteful tweets,” after there were clashes between anti-CAA and pro-CAA demonstrators in northeast Delhi.

Referring to the demonstrators gathered at Jaffrabad, Mishra had urged supporters of the contentious law to hit the streets and ensure this area is not turned into “another Shaheen Bagh”.

“They want to cut off 35 lakh people by blocking the roads. Is this the way to protest against anything? We will not allow the area to be turned into Shaheen Bagh,” Mishra had said.