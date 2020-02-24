App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 07:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP leader Kapil Mishra gives Delhi Police 3-day ultimatum to clear streets of anti-CAA protesters

In the tweet accompanied by a video of himself delivering a speech, Mishra also wrote, “We will maintain peace till Donald Trump is in India. After that, we refuse to listen to even the police if the roads are not cleared…. we will be forced to hit the streets.”

Jagyaseni Biswas

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra, on February 23, said that he is giving Delhi Police a three-day ultimatum to clear the city's streets of protesters.

The Delhi BJP leader, who led a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the city's Maujpur area that met with clashes on February 23, took to Twitter to state that they would be quiet till United States President Donald Trump is in India.

Mishra tweeted in Hindi saying, “Giving a three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police to clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh of protesters. Don’t try to reason with us after this, because we won’t pay heed.”

In the tweet accompanied by a video of himself delivering a speech, Mishra also wrote, “We will maintain peace till )Donald) Trump is in India. After that, we refuse to listen to even the police if the roads are not cleared…. we will be forced to hit the streets.”

Close

According to an NDTV report, a complaint has been filed against the BJP leader by a group of lawyers for posting “inciteful tweets,” after there were clashes between anti-CAA and pro-CAA demonstrators in northeast Delhi.

related news

Referring to the demonstrators gathered at Jaffrabad, Mishra had urged supporters of the contentious law to hit the streets and ensure this area is not turned into “another Shaheen Bagh”.

“They want to cut off 35 lakh people by blocking the roads. Is this the way to protest against anything? We will not allow the area to be turned into Shaheen Bagh,” Mishra had said.

 

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 07:39 pm

tags #Anti-CAA Protests #BJP #Delhi Police #Kapil Mishra

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.