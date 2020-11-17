Belgaum-Mysore TruJet flight makes emergency landing at Chennai airport, passengers safe

A TruJet flight bound for Mysore from Belgaum made an emergency landing at the Chennai airport on November 16 due to a landing gear issue and got stuck on the main runway.

However, there were no casualties nor was any one injured in the incident. The 52 passengers, including five crew members and an infant, were safely evacuated from the runway itself, reported news agency PTI.

The aircraft, which left Belgaum for Mysore, was diverted to Chennai due to the "landing gear issue", the report said.

The plane, which safely landed at the main runway here, could not be further taxied on its own as the landing gear got stuck.

According to the report, the aircraft landed at Chennai Airport at 9:08 pm and could not taxi off its own and stopped on the main runway. Later, the aircraft was towed to the parking bay.

With the plane getting stuck on the main runway, the secondary runway was put into operation at the airport and as many as nine flights were diverted and landed safely using it.

Within an hour of the incident, the main runway resumed operations. A Boeing 787 aircraft, which required the main runway to land, was diverted to Bengaluru due to the incident.

The airport emergency response team was deployed immediately to avert any incident and were swift to act upon touchdown of the aircraft.

Meanwhile, photographs of the damaged landing gear went viral on various social media platforms.

Arun Kumar, the director-general of civil aviation, said that the investigation in this matter had begun. "No injuries have been reported and the cause of the incident will be known once the investigation gets over," he told the Hindustan Times.

(With inputs from PTI)