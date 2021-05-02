MARKET NEWS

Assam Election Result 2021 | Sarukhetri Assembly Constituency: Singer Kalpana Patowary trailing in early trends

Assam Assembly Election Result 2021 | Sarukhetri constituency: Jakir Hussain Sikdar is taking on singer Kalpana Patowary and AJP's Manik Chandra Bora.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

Assam Assembly Election 2021 Sarukhetri LIVE Updates: Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar is facing a challenge from popular folk singer Kalpana Patowary contesting on AGP ticket and Manik Chandra Bora of AJP.

After three phases of polling amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, counting of votes is underway in Assam. Initial trends suggest that Sikdar is trailing Patowary in the Sarukhetri assembly constituency.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the 2021 Assam assembly election result

In the 2016 Assam assembly elections, Sikdar won the seat defeating AGP's candidate by a margin of 24,247 votes, which was 15.59 percent of the total votes polled. Sikdar polled a total of 1,55,492 (45.06 percent) votes.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly elections was 88.68 percent and in 2011, 80.84 percent of Sarukhetri's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Sarukhetri assembly constituency falls in the Barpeta district of Assam and is reserved for General.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assam Election 2021 #Assembly Election 2021 #Current Affairs #India #Politics
first published: May 2, 2021 09:34 am

