Anupam Kher says government slipped in COVID-19 management, must be held accountable

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on May 12 said that it is important to hold the government responsible for what is happening in the country as the second COVID-19 wave continues to wreak havoc.
A staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led government, Kher, said that public criticism towards authorities is "valid in lots of cases". The veteran actor further said that it was time for the government to understand that there's more to life than image building.
Speaking to NDTV, Kher also said that while the government has "slipped" somewhere in its management of the health crisis, it was wrong for another political party to use the lapses to its advantage.
"We should as people ... get angry ... it is important to hold the government responsible for what has happened," he said.
Asked if the efforts of the government should have been more in providing relief right now than managing their own image and perception, the actor said it is important for the government to rise to the occasion and do things for the people who elected them.
"I think the criticism is valid in lots of cases... Only an inhuman person will not get affected by the bodies floating (in the rivers)," Kher said in a reference to the scores of bodies found floating in the Ganga and other rivers, leading to suspicion that they might be those of COVID-19 patients.
"But for another political party to use it for their gain, I think that is also not right. I think we should, as people, get angry. It is important to hold the government responsible for what's happening. Somewhere they have slipped. It is time for them to understand that there is much more to life than just image building maybe," he added.
The Shimla-born actor said the people are facing a tough time today after having taken "undue advantage of Mother Nature".
"There are problems, pain, anger, frustration, that's obvious... A lot of people say 'You are always so optimistic', but I say there's no other way out for me. Our lives haven't been smooth sailing. It is just that this situation has happened on a world level," Kher said.
Terming the state of affairs in the country a "war-like" situation, the actor said people have the right to complain, get angry, and feel helpless, but it should not hold back on being compassionate towards fellow citizens.