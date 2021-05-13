Anupam Kher says government slipped in COVID-19 management, must be held accountable

"We should as people ... get angry ... it is important to hold the government responsible for what has happened," he said. (Image: Anupam Kher/Twitter)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on May 12 said that it is important to hold the government responsible for what is happening in the country as the second COVID-19 wave continues to wreak havoc.

A staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led government, Kher, said that public criticism towards authorities is "valid in lots of cases". The veteran actor further said that it was time for the government to understand that there's more to life than image building.

Track this LIVE blog for latest news on coronavirus pandemic

Speaking to NDTV, Kher also said that while the government has "slipped" somewhere in its management of the health crisis, it was wrong for another political party to use the lapses to its advantage.

"We should as people ... get angry ... it is important to hold the government responsible for what has happened," he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Asked if the efforts of the government should have been more in providing relief right now than managing their own image and perception, the actor said it is important for the government to rise to the occasion and do things for the people who elected them.

Read: Global concern grows as COVID-19 variant ravages rural India

"I think the criticism is valid in lots of cases... Only an inhuman person will not get affected by the bodies floating (in the rivers)," Kher said in a reference to the scores of bodies found floating in the Ganga and other rivers, leading to suspicion that they might be those of COVID-19 patients.

"But for another political party to use it for their gain, I think that is also not right. I think we should, as people, get angry. It is important to hold the government responsible for what's happening. Somewhere they have slipped. It is time for them to understand that there is much more to life than just image building maybe," he added.

Also read: COVID-19 pandemic was avoidable had leaders acted promptly: WHO Commissioned Report

The Shimla-born actor said the people are facing a tough time today after having taken "undue advantage of Mother Nature".

"There are problems, pain, anger, frustration, that's obvious... A lot of people say 'You are always so optimistic', but I say there's no other way out for me. Our lives haven't been smooth sailing. It is just that this situation has happened on a world level," Kher said.

Terming the state of affairs in the country a "war-like" situation, the actor said people have the right to complain, get angry, and feel helpless, but it should not hold back on being compassionate towards fellow citizens.