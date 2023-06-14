Andhra Pradesh govt announces EAPCET 2023 entrance exam results

Andhra Pradesh EAPCET results 2023 were announced today

The 2023 Andhra Pradesh EAPCET results were announced by State Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Wednesday.

Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test or EAPCET is the annual entrance examination conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admissions into undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy colleges.

The percentage of qualified candidates in the engineering stream stood at 76.3 percent while it was 89.6 percent in the agriculture stream, the minister added.

Challa Umesh Varun from Nandigama in NTR district scored 158 marks to emerge first in the engineering stream, followed by Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary from Hyderabad (157 marks) and Nandipati Sai Durga Reddy from Konanki Piduguralla village in Palnadu district (155 marks), said Satyanarayana in an official release from the state government.

Likewise, Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth from Kanteru in East Godavari district topped the agriculture, pharmacy and nursing stream with 153 marks, followed by Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Thotada village in Srikakulam (151 marks) and Konni Raj Kumar from Secunderabad (151 marks).

Satyanarayana highlighted that 2.38 lakh students registered for the engineering stream and a little more than one lakh in the agriculture stream, totalling 3.38 lakh.

Out of 2.24 lakh engineering applicants who actually appeared for the examination, 1.71 lakh qualified and 81,203 candidates from 90,573 agriculture stream applicants who wrote the examination have also cleared it, he added.