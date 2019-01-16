Amazing facts about ISRO: Do you know the budget of India's space exploration agency?

Here's are 10 interesting facts about ISRO, which was first headed by Vikram Sarabhai, when it was formed in 1969. Binu Panicker @moneycontrolcom 1/10 ISRO was formed on August 15, 1969 and superceded INCOSPAR with Vikram Sarabhai at the helm. (Image Source: ISRO Twitter) 2/10 Within six years of formation, ISRO launched Aryabhata, the first Indian Satellite, on April 19, 1975. Pictured - The disassembled mode tests of Aryabhatta. (Image Source: ISRO.gov.in) 3/10 Satellite Launch Vehicle-3 or SLV-3, India's first experimental satellite launch vehicle, weighing 17 tonne was send into orbit by ISRO. The project was spearheaded by APJ Abdul Kalam, who went on to become the president of India in 2002. (Image Source: ISRO.gov.in) 4/10 ISRO’s budget for 2018 stood at Rs 9,093.71 crore (approximately $1.2 billion). In comparison, NASA’s budget for 2018 was a staggering Rs 149,278.5 crore ($21 billion). (Image Source: ISRO Twitter) 5/10 ISRO develops BHUVAN, a 3D satellite imagery tool which allows users to explore the Earth's surface in a 2D/3D dimension. The application is similar to Google Earth. (Image Source: ISRO.gov.in) 6/10 Every apparatus and machinery belonging to ISRO comes with ‘Vibhuti and Kumkum’, painted on it. ‘Tripund’, as it is called in India, comprises of three horizontal lines with a red dot in the centre, and was worn by Lord Shiva on the forehead. (Image Source: ISRO Twitter) 7/10 In 1981, ISRO once transported Apple Satellite, an experimental geo-stationary communication satellite, on a bullock cart for antenna-range test. The satellite was carried on the wooden cart, as the alternative trucks made of metal could interfere with the satellite’s signals. (Image Source: ISRO.gov.in) 8/10 ISRO has successfully undertaken 101 spacecraft missions with 71 launch missions, two re-entry missions, and has launched close to 269 foreign satellites including some belonging to the US. (Image Source: ISRO Twitter) 9/10 In 2013, ISRO sent an orbiter to Mars at a cost of $74 million. India was the first country ever to achieve the feat in the first attempt. (Image Source: ISRO.gov.in) 10/10 In 2008, India launched Chandrayaan, a lunar orbiter which found evidence of water on the moon. With Chandrayaan, India became the fourth country in the world to successfully land on the lunar surface. (Image Source: ISRO.gov.in) First Published on Jan 16, 2019 08:42 am