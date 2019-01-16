App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 08:42 AM IST

Amazing facts about ISRO: Do you know the budget of India's space exploration agency?

Here's are 10 interesting facts about ISRO, which was first headed by Vikram Sarabhai, when it was formed in 1969.

Binu Panicker @moneycontrolcom
ISRO was formed in 1969 on August 15, India's Independence day, and superceded INCOSPAR with Vikram Sarabhai at the helm.
ISRO was formed on August 15, 1969 and superceded INCOSPAR with Vikram Sarabhai at the helm.
Within six years of formation, ISRO launches Aryabhata, first Indian Satellite, on April 19, 1975.
Within six years of formation, ISRO launched Aryabhata, the first Indian Satellite, on April 19, 1975.
Satellite Launch Vehicle-3 or SLV-3, India's first experimental satellite launch vehicle, weighing 17 tonne launched by ISRO. The project was spearheaded by A P J Abdul Kalam, who went on to become future president of India.
Satellite Launch Vehicle-3 or SLV-3, India's first experimental satellite launch vehicle, weighing 17 tonne was send into orbit by ISRO. The project was spearheaded by APJ Abdul Kalam, who went on to become the president of India in 2002.
ISRO's budget for 18 stood at Rs 9,093.71 crore ($1.2 billion approx). In comparison, NASA's budget for 2018 was a staggering Rs 149,278.5 crore ($21 billion approx) which is close to 17.5 times that of ISRO's budget.
ISRO's budget for 2018 stood at Rs 9,093.71 crore (approximately $1.2 billion). In comparison, NASA's budget for 2018 was a staggering Rs 149,278.5 crore ($21 billion).
ISRO develops BHUVAN, a 3D satellite imagery tool which allows users to explore the surface of earth in a 2D/3D dimension. The application is similar to Google's Earth.
ISRO develops BHUVAN, a 3D satellite imagery tool which allows users to explore the Earth's surface in a 2D/3D dimension. The application is similar to Google Earth.
Every apparatus and machinery belonging to ISRO comes with 'Vibhuti and Kumkum', painted on it. 'Tripund', as it is called in India, comprises of three horizontal lines with a red dot in the centre, and was worn by Lord Shiva on the forehead.
Every apparatus and machinery belonging to ISRO comes with 'Vibhuti and Kumkum', painted on it. 'Tripund', as it is called in India, comprises of three horizontal lines with a red dot in the centre, and was worn by Lord Shiva on the forehead.
In 1981, ISRO once transported Apple Satellite, an experimental geo-stationary communication satellite, on a bullock cart for antenna-range test. The satellite was carried on the wooden cart, as the alternative trucks made of metal would interfere with the satellite's signals.
In 1981, ISRO once transported Apple Satellite, an experimental geo-stationary communication satellite, on a bullock cart for antenna-range test. The satellite was carried on the wooden cart, as the alternative trucks made of metal could interfere with the satellite's signals.
ISRO has successfully undertaken 101 spacecraft missions with 71 launch missions, 2 Re-entry missions, and has launched close to 269 foreign satellites which belonged foreign satellites including satellites belong to the USA, whose space budget as mentioned earlier is several times more than ISRO's.
ISRO has successfully undertaken 101 spacecraft missions with 71 launch missions, two re-entry missions, and has launched close to 269 foreign satellites including some belonging to the US.
In 2013, ISRO sent an orbiter to Mars planet at a cost of $74 million. India was the first country ever to achieve the feat in its first attempt.
In 2013, ISRO sent an orbiter to Mars at a cost of $74 million. India was the first country ever to achieve the feat in the first attempt.
In 2008, India launched Chandrayaan, a lunar orbiter which found evidence of water on the moon. With Chandrayaan, India became only the fourth country in the world to successfully land on the lunar surface.
In 2008, India launched Chandrayaan, a lunar orbiter which found evidence of water on the moon. With Chandrayaan, India became the fourth country in the world to successfully land on the lunar surface.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 08:42 am

