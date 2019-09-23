ABVP's march to Jadavpur University stopped by police

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists on September 23 pelted stones at police officers and tried to break barricades after their protest rally to Jadavpur University in Kolkata, West Bengal was blocked midway, according to reports.

The right wing students' organisation had taken out a rally from south Kolkata’s Gariahat area to protest against the September 19 attack on Union Minister Babul Supriyo on the university campus.

Also read: Union Minister Babul Supriyo 'heckled' at Jadavpur University

As soon as ABVP activists reached Jodhpur Park, around two kilometres away, police stopped them by putting up barricades on the road, according to news agency PTI.

The protesters then pelted stones at the police officers, tried to break the barricades, while raising slogans the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, they added.

Supriyo was on September 19 heckled and held up for several hours by the students of Jadavpur University, where he had gone to attend a seminar organised by the ABVP.

Also read: Bengal Governor accused of 'partisan approach' as he rescues Supriyo from Jadavpur University